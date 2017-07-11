Lebanon: Clashes erupt as Hezbollah allies protest blast judge

At least three people died and 20 were wounded Thursday as gunfire and explosions were reported near a protest in Beirut.

The protest outside the Justice Palace was called for by the Shiite Hezbollah group and its supporters against the lead judge investigating last year's massive blast in Beirut's port.

A court on Thursday dismissed the latest legal complaint brought against Judge Tarek Bitar, allowing him to resume work.

What we know about the clashes

The gunfire began when people heading to the protest organized by the shiite Hezbollah and Amal groups passed through the Christian neighborhood of Ain el-Remmaneh in Beirut.

Two explosions were heard as people ran for cover. Ambulance sirens were heard through the city and the Lebanese army deployed patrols to seek out the perpetrators.

"While protesters were going to Justice Palace they were fired at in the Tayounah area," an army statement said.

In a follow-up statement the army said it would open fire on anyone using live rounds, asking civilians to evacuate the affected areas.

A journalist from the AP news agency saw a man open fire from his balcony with a pistol while victims laid around bleeding.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for the arrest of those responsible for the shootings as he appealed for calm on Thursday. He urged people "not to be dragged into civil strife."

Tensions over judge

Protesters had gathered to demand Bitar's removal after the judge insisted on subpoenaing top officials in the blast probe.

Human rights groups and families of the blast victims see Bitar as a guarantor of justice over the killer blast which occurred on August 4, 2020.

But a member of the Amal group threatened a "political escalation" on Tuesday if the investigation "was not rectified."

Tensions spilled into the recently formed Lebanese cabinet as Hezbollah and Amal ministers pushed the government to replace Bitar, further deepening divisions.

