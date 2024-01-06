Lebanon: Celebrating art amidst crisis
Lebanon has been suffering from economic turmoil for years, and arts and culture have not been spared. The We Design Beirut expo aims to revive the scene — and throw artisan trades a lifeline.
A city full of Lebanese design
Lebanon has been suffering from an economic crisis for more than four years. Scores of people have lost their jobs, and many have left the country. Art and culture have been moved to the back burner. Yet in late May, the art and design expo We Design Beruit finally took place once again. It allows artists to show their work, despite the ongoing crisis.
National heritage and modernity
Founded in 2010, the annual expo was put on hold in 2019 after the Lebanese economy crashed — a crisis the World Bank referred to as one of the worst in recent history. The newly revamped exposition highlights how Lebanese design unites national heritage with modernity. One such example is this mirror installation.
Highlighting diversity
Works by more than 150 designers were displayed in multiple locations over the course of four days. Mariana Wehbe (center, talking with visitors), who organized the expo alongside industrial designer Samer Alameen, described the goal as "highlighting the diversity of Lebanese design despite the country's challenges."
Focus on sustainability
Visitors could view decorative objects and furniture that had been designed in Lebanon. Design students also contributed to the expo, and chose to focus on sustainability with their works.
Civic engagement through art
After the port explosion in 2020, which destroyed many Beirut neighborhoods and killed more than 200 people, it became clear how important private initiatives are in Lebanon, as often the state cannot be relied upon. That's why in the days following the blast, expo co-organizer Wehbe founded the organization Bebw'Shebbek, which repaired doors and windows of damaged houses and businesses.
Preserving traditional craftwork
Many Lebanese craftsmen and women lost their jobs in the past few years as the designers they had worked with moved abroad. Materials are often lacking, and many workshops were also damaged in the explosion. People are concerned that artisan trades could die out — one reason why craftspeople were specifically invited to take part in the expo.
Modern rattan works
One such craftswoman is Dima Stephan. Artisans taught her how to make traditional Lebanese chairs, she explains. The trade used to be dominated by men. Stephan adds her own modern touch.
Art from different materials
The expo featured not only wood carvings and ceramics but also artwork made of recycled materials — a noteworthy choice for a country that is known for its trash crisis.
Remaining financially independent
It is important to Wehbe and her colleagues that the We Design Beirut expo remains financially independent. If it is a success, the expo should take place again annually once again, ending the multi-year break that began in 2019. (This picture gallery has been translated from German.)