  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
Donald TrumpMiddle East crisisDR Congo
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
ConflictsLebanon

Lebanon ceasefire: Israel strikes target Hezbollah sites

Dharvi Vaid with AFP
February 7, 2025

Israeli military said it had struck Hezbollah sites that were in "violation" of a ceasefire agreement.

https://p.dw.com/p/4q9ME
A general view shows damage and debris in the southern Lebanese village of al-Taybeh, near the border with Israel, on February 4, 2025.
Israel and Hezbollah accuse each other of flouting a ceasefire agreement Image: Rabih Daher/AFP/Getty Images

Israeli forces said late Thursday it had struck two sites that allegedly contained weapons belonging to the Hezbollah group, a Hamas ally, despite a separate ceasefire deal in that country.

Israel's forces "conducted a precise strike in Lebanese territory on two military sites that contained Hezbollah weapons, which were in violation of the ceasefire agreement," the Israeli army said in a statement on social media platform X.

Previously-sporadic fighting between Israel and Hezbollah escalated on 8 October 2023, following Hamas' unprecedented attack on Israel. 

Ceasefire agreement extended until mid-February

Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a truce in November 2024, after 13 months of conflict between Israeli forces and the Iranian-backed Lebanese armed group.

As part of the agreement, Hezbollah was to withdraw north of Lebanon's Litani River while Israeli soldiers were to gradually pull back south of the Blue Line into Israel within 60 days. 

Both sides have accused each other of violations of the agreement. The White House said last month that the truce had been extended until February 18. 

Edited by: Roshni Majumdar

Dharvi Vaid Reporter and news writer based in New Delhi@VDharvi
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A man carries an injured person in Burj al-Muluk, near the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Kila, where Israeli forces remained on the ground after a deadline for their withdrawal passed as residents sought to return to homes in the border area, Lebanon January 26, 2025.

22 killed by Israeli forces, Lebanese Health Ministry says

22 killed by Israeli forces, Lebanese Health Ministry says

As a 60-day ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah was set to end Sunday, 22 people were killed trying to cross back into southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Health Ministry says. The ceasefire has now been extended until February 18.
ConflictsJanuary 27, 202502:24 min