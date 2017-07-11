Lebanon blast: Germany pledges €10 million ahead of aid conference

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas pledged on Sunday €10 million ($11.79 million) in emergency aid to Lebanon after the deadly blast in Beirut earlier in the week.

"The people of Beirut need our help and they need our hope," Maas told the German Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

The announcement comes ahead of a major aid conference later on Sunday hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The huge explosion, caused by ammonium nitrate that was stored at the city's port, killed over 150 people, injured 6,000 and left some 300,000 homeless.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called for reform in Lebanon

"These kinds of figures are shocking," Maas said. "I am glad that I am able to today confirm another €10 million from the German government for emergency aid measures."

Germany had pledged an initial €1.5 million in aid in the immediate aftermath of the explosion.

Maas also repeated calls for political reforms in Lebanon, saying that even before the disaster, the country was facing "enormous challenges."

"Without the urgently needed reforms there cannot be sustainable reform," he said.

Read more: Opinion: Lebanon's worst enemy is its own government

Trump to attend aid conference

Maas is among those due to attend Macron's online conference on Sunday afternoon. US President Donald Trump confirmed his attendance on Twitter, writing: "Everyone wants to help!"

The UK, European Union, China, Russia, Jordan and Egypt are all expected to attend as well, AFP news agency reported, along with many Gulf and Arab nations.

Lebanon's rival Israel, which was quick to offer support and aid in the wake of the blast, is not expected to take part.

Macron, who visited Beirut earlier this week, said he will return to Lebanon in September to check on recovery progress.

Widespread protests in Beirut have demanded major reforms, with many blaming corruption and incompetence in the heart of the Lebanese government. Tens of thousands of people earlier this week signed a petition for France to take temporary control of the Middle Eastern former colony.

Hundreds were injured in protests on Saturday night as demonstrators occupied government ministries, and calling for revolution.

ed/stb (AFP, dpa, Reuters)