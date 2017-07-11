Lebanon: At least 20 killed in gas tanker explosion

At least 20 people were killed by a fuel tank explosion in Lebanon early Sunday morning, the Lebanese Red Cross reported. Nearly 80 people were injured.

The blast occurred in the northern region of Akkar, and the victims are being treated at local hospitals.

The Red Cross said 22 teams have been dispatched to deal with the blast and transport victims.

Some Lebanese political figures have responded to the blast on social media.

"The Akkar massacre is no different from the port massacre," former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri tweeted, a reference to a deadly blast in Beirut that occurred a year ago. Hariri said top Lebanese officials should resign over the two explosions.

Lawmaker Gebran Bassil, a member of Lebanese President Michel Aoun's Free Patriotic Movement, said "our hearts are with the families" affected by the blast.

Lebanon faces fuel crisis

The explosion comes as Lebanon faces massive fuel shortages amid severe inflation. Some Lebanese have resorted to hoarding fuel, with the shortages also causing deadly clashes.

The lack of fuel has impeded transportation within Lebanon and threatened the shutdown of hospitals, as the country still grapples with the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Lebanese army announced Sunday it would begin confiscating stored quantities of gasoline from gas stations.

The Lebanese Central Bank recently decided to end fuel subsidies. President Aoun has called on members of the Lebanese parliament to discuss the bank's decision.

