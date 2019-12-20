Lebanon announces new government

Lebanon formed a new government Tuesday, with Prime Minister Hassan Diab putting together a Cabinet of 20 members, made up of ministers from outside the country's traditional political parties.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun picked Diab for the prime minister post in December. Lebanon has been gripped by three months of protest and political unrest following the resignation of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

The country has been without a government since Hariri's resignation, and is facing an economic and financial crisis.

Protesters have been calling for sweeping reforms and a government made up of independent technocrats. After the Cabinet announcement, Prime Minister Diab said his new government will work to address the protesters' demands.

"This is a government that represents the aspirations of the demonstrators who have been mobilized nationwide for more than three months," he said, moments after his cabinet was read out at the presidential palace.

Diab also said his government would be a "a rescue team" that will act "fast but not hasty" in tackling the worst economic and financial crisis to hit Lebanon since the country's civil war.

The nationwide protests are led by young people who blame government corruption and incompetence for the lack of jobs and basic services.

