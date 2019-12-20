 Lebanon announces new government | News | DW | 21.01.2020

News

Lebanon announces new government

Following a monthslong political vacuum, Lebanon has formed a new government, with Prime Minister Hassan Diab promising to address the demands of the recent protest movement.

New Lebanese PM Hassan Diab in December

Lebanon formed a new government Tuesday, with Prime Minister Hassan Diab putting together a Cabinet of 20 members, made up of specialist ministers backed by political parties. 

Diab, a former engineering professor at the American University of Beirut, said his government "will strive to meet their demands for an independent judiciary, for the recovery of embezzled funds, for the fight against illegal gains."

Lebanese President Michel Aoun picked Diab for the prime minister post in December. Lebanon has been gripped by three months of protest and political unrest following the resignation of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

The country has been without a government since Hariri's resignation, and is facing an economic and financial crisis.

Read moreLebanon: Scores injured as riots break out in Beirut

Protesters not satisfied 

Shortly before the cabinet was announced, thousands of people poured into the streets of the capital, Beirut, in rejection of the new government.

Protesters have been calling for sweeping reforms and a government made up of independent experts. 

Hilal Khashan, a professor at the American University of Beirut, told the AFP news agency that the idea of a genuinely technocratic government in Lebanon was "wishful thinking."

"Behind every candidate, there is a political party backing their nomination," he said. 

Another demonstrator said Diab did not "keep his promise of forming a government of independent" experts.

Read moreOpinion: Is the Middle East seeing a new Arab Spring?

Promises of reform 

After the Cabinet announcement, Prime Minister Diab said his new government will work to address the protesters' demands.

"This is a government that represents the aspirations of the demonstrators who have been mobilized nationwide for more than three months," he said, moments after his cabinet was read out at the presidential palace.

Diab also said his government would be a "a rescue team" that will act "fast but not hasty" in tackling the worst economic and financial crisis to hit Lebanon since the country's civil war.

The nationwide protests are led by young people who blame government corruption and incompetence for the lack of jobs and basic services.

Watch video 01:32

Violent protests in Lebanon leave hundreds injured

wmr/ng (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)

Violent protests in Lebanon leave hundreds injured  

DW-Interview Hassan Diab, designierter Ministerpräsident Libanon

Lebanon's Hassan Diab aims to form government within '6 weeks' 20.12.2019

Lebanon's incoming prime minister has told DW he will try to form a government in record-breaking time to address the concerns of protesters. Lebanon has been rocked by weeks of violent protests in the capital.

Libanon Proteste in Beirut vor der Zentralbank

UN envoy slams Lebanon's leaders as protests rock Beirut 16.01.2020

Police continue their clampdown on demonstrations in Lebanon. Three months into their protest movement, dissidents have turned on banks that are imposing informal capital controls to stave off a liquidity crunch.

Libanon neuer Premierminister Hassan Diab

Lebanon president taps Hezbollah-backed Diab for prime minister 19.12.2019

President Michel Aoun has announced that former Education Minister Hassan Diab will become Lebanon's next prime minister. As the country is rocked by violent protests, Diab has vowed to quickly form a new government.

