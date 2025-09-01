Leaving United States, Black Americans find a home in Ghana

MigrationUnited States of AmericaLeaving United States, Black Americans find a home in GhanaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoMigrationUnited States of AmericaThomas Amter01/09/2025January 9, 2025Ghana has been reaching out to the African diaspora, particularly to Black Americans, offering them a chance to reconnect with the continent through citizenship. It's part of a drive to grow the country's profile as a cultural and tourism hub.https://p.dw.com/p/4ozGxAdvertisement