  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German election 2025Crisis in the Middle EastSyria
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
MigrationUnited States of America

Leaving United States, Black Americans find a home in Ghana

Thomas Amter
January 9, 2025

Ghana has been reaching out to the African diaspora, particularly to Black Americans, offering them a chance to reconnect with the continent through citizenship. It's part of a drive to grow the country's profile as a cultural and tourism hub.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ozGx
Skip next section Similar stories from United States of America

Similar stories from United States of America

A woman looks through a selection of clothes in a charity shop

New York boutique provides migrants with free clothing

In New York's Little Shop of Kindness, migrants can find free clothing, shoes, toiletries and other supplies.
SocietyApril 13, 202403:38 min
Migrants removed from an illegal encampment follow a city worker to a bus

US: Tensions grow in Denver over help for migrants

Concerns are rising in the western US city over the cost of aiding and housing tens of thousands of migrants.
MigrationMarch 21, 202401:54 min
USA Mexiko Grenzstadt Reynosa Flüchtlinge

US launches new asylum system for Mexican border

DW correspondents traveled to a border city in Mexico to assess the impact of new US asylum rules
MigrationJanuary 16, 202303:02 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Migration from around the world

More on Migration from around the world

A family sitting near a fountain in Bonn, Germany

Asian migrants to Europe worry after EU vote

Far-right parties have emerged stronger than ever in the EU elections. How alarming is this for Asian migrants?
MigrationJune 12, 202404:38 min
Thumbnail Explainer Mapped Out | The World’s deadliest border

How the EU compromised its values on migration

The European Union is struggling to deal with migration, and the consequences for migrants and refugees are dire.
MigrationJune 4, 202412:34 min
A young woman stands looking at the camera, speaking. Behind her is a photo of another woman researching on a laptop, surrounded by documents

How useful is regular migration?

War, economic insecurity and the effects of climate change have heavily contributed to movement across borders.
MigrationDecember 17, 202301:28 min