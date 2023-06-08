The Search for Happiness Among Japan's Youth

Too loud and too hectic: Increasingly more young Japanese have grown tired of cities and want to move to the country.

The government is promoting these plans to breathe new life into areas that are declining due to an aging population.

Also on Global 3000:

Image: Laurent Davoust/Zoonar/picture alliance

Green, greener, greenest: Europe‘s capitals

Whether in the city or the country – nature has a positive effect on the human psyche. Trees and green spaces are not only good for health, but also for the climate. Many cities in Europe show how it’s done.

Image: BR

Australia’s Outback: A hotspot for greenwashing?

More and more drought. Australian farmers have it tough, with many close to bankruptcy. Trading in CO2 certificates can provide much-needed extra income – indeed for many it’s their last hope. But is it sustainable?

Image: DW

Mexiko: Organic fertilizer from the toilet

How about using human dung on your vegetable patch? It might not sound appetizing, but it is an effective organic fertilizer. And it’s considered safe too, provided the compost is made correctly.

Image: DW

Global Teen: Namibia

Dubi Gawusas comes from Namibia, has six siblings and wants to be a teacher or a pilot.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

MON 12.06.2023 – 00:30 UTC

MON 12.06.2023 – 04:15 UTC

MON 12.06.2023 – 11:30 UTC

MON 12.06.2023 – 19:30 UTC

TUE 13.06.2023 – 23:30 UTC

WED 14.06.2023 – 02:30 UTC

WED 14.06.2023 – 21:30 UTC

THU 15.06.2023 – 17:30 UTC

FRI 16.06.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI 16.06.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3