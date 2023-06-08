The Search for Happiness Among Japan's Youth
The government is promoting these plans to breathe new life into areas that are declining due to an aging population.
Also on Global 3000:
Green, greener, greenest: Europe‘s capitals
Whether in the city or the country – nature has a positive effect on the human psyche. Trees and green spaces are not only good for health, but also for the climate. Many cities in Europe show how it’s done.
Australia’s Outback: A hotspot for greenwashing?
More and more drought. Australian farmers have it tough, with many close to bankruptcy. Trading in CO2 certificates can provide much-needed extra income – indeed for many it’s their last hope. But is it sustainable?
Mexiko: Organic fertilizer from the toilet
How about using human dung on your vegetable patch? It might not sound appetizing, but it is an effective organic fertilizer. And it’s considered safe too, provided the compost is made correctly.
Global Teen: Namibia
Dubi Gawusas comes from Namibia, has six siblings and wants to be a teacher or a pilot.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
MON 12.06.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 12.06.2023 – 04:15 UTC
MON 12.06.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 12.06.2023 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 13.06.2023 – 23:30 UTC
WED 14.06.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 14.06.2023 – 21:30 UTC
THU 15.06.2023 – 17:30 UTC
FRI 16.06.2023 – 08:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
FRI 16.06.2023 – 08:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3