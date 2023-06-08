  1. Skip to content
The Search for Happiness Among Japan's Youth

17 minutes ago

Too loud and too hectic: Increasingly more young Japanese have grown tired of cities and want to move to the country.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SLkT
Videostill | Global Us | Japan Jugend
Image: ZDF

The government is promoting these plans to breathe new life into areas that are declining due to an aging population.

 

Also on Global 3000:

 

BG Ikonische Städte Europas, Paris
Image: Laurent Davoust/Zoonar/picture alliance

Green, greener, greenest: Europe‘s capitals

Whether in the city or the country – nature has a positive effect on the human psyche. Trees and green spaces are not only good for health, but also for the climate. Many cities in Europe show how it’s done.

 

 

 

 

Videostill | Global Us | Australien Umweltzertifikate
Image: BR

Australia’s Outback: A hotspot for greenwashing?

More and more drought. Australian farmers have it tough, with many close to bankruptcy. Trading in CO2 certificates can provide much-needed extra income – indeed for many it’s their last hope. But is it sustainable?

 

 

 

 

 

DW Sendung Global 3000 vom 28.03.2022 l Mexiko, Biodünger aus dem Klo für den Acker
Image: DW

Mexiko: Organic fertilizer from the toilet

How about using human dung on your vegetable patch? It might not sound appetizing, but it is an effective organic fertilizer. And it’s considered safe too, provided the compost is made correctly.

 

 

 

 

Global 3000 | Teen Namibia | Dubi Gawusas
Image: DW

Global Teen: Namibia

Dubi Gawusas comes from Namibia, has six siblings and wants to be a teacher or a pilot.

 

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 12.06.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 12.06.2023 – 04:15 UTC
MON 12.06.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 12.06.2023 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 13.06.2023 – 23:30 UTC
WED 14.06.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 14.06.2023 – 21:30 UTC
THU 15.06.2023 – 17:30 UTC
FRI 16.06.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

FRI 16.06.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Go to homepage