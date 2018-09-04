Leavenworth in the USA - It doesn't get any more Bavarian than this

Rustic architecture, Lüftlmalerei wall paintings and German-language signposts give Leavenworth a true Bavarian flair. Tourists can take a carriage ride along the main road, drink Bavarian beer in the inns and beer gardens. Flags with white-blue diamond patterns are waving in front of many houses. "That's why one million visitors come to our city every year," estimates Mayor Cheri Farivar.

The city in the extreme northwest of the USA lives from the white-blue traditions. In fact, Bavarian culture is an export hit. In North and South America there some villages built in the Bavarian style. In China there is a replica of Neuschwanstein Castle.

Like a fairy tale: the original Neuschwanstein Castle in Bavaria

And the Munich Hofbräuhaus has more than a dozen copies in the USA, China and Brazil.

Inns in Leavenworth also serve beer from Bavaria and offer schnitzel and Sauerbraten stews, Roulade meatloaf and Leberkäse spam.

Why is this white-blue lifestyle in particular so popular?

"Bavarians stage themselves well. This makes them very popular," summarizes Julia Lichtl, folklorist in the House of Bavarian History in Munich. What many people associate with Bavaria - Oktoberfest, Dirndl dresses, Neuschwanstein Castle- is often equated with the whole of Germany.

What distinguishes Bavaria from the rest of Germany Believed to be 'typically German' Many people who've never set foot in Germany have this image of Germans drinking beer and eating sausage, while wearing traditional costumes — Lederhosen for men and Dirndl for women — and performing the Schuhplatter stomp dance (picture). Though these clichés often serve to depict Germany as a whole, the traditions actually come from Bavaria, a German state with a very distinct culture.

What distinguishes Bavaria from the rest of Germany A state with its own political culture The current disputes between Chancellor Angela Merkel and Horst Seehofer have exposed to the world that Bavaria has its own party within the German government. While Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) operates in 15 states of Germany, Bavaria is the only state with its own counterpart, the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU), led by Seehofer.

What distinguishes Bavaria from the rest of Germany A free state Bavaria's official name, Free State of Bavaria, was adopted after monarchy was abolished in several German states in the aftermath of World War I. While most Bavarians do not want to separate from Germany, many of them identify as "Bavarians" first. Actually, the state also includes the Franconians in the north, the Swabians in the south west, while Altbayern (Old Bavaria) makes up the south east.

What distinguishes Bavaria from the rest of Germany An influential Catholic tradition One of the main historical differences giving Bavaria its distinct identity was that while many German territories that joined the German Empire in 1871 were Protestant, Bavaria was one of the few major German powers to remain Catholic. Incidentally, Pope Benedict XVI was born in Bavaria.

What distinguishes Bavaria from the rest of Germany Crosses 'are culture' The number of Catholics in Bavaria is on the decline, but the state's politicians still see it as a predominant aspect of its culture. The recent law requiring a Christian cross to be displayed in the lobby of every public building in Bavaria made international headlines. "This is about culture, not religion," explained one Bavarian mayor, Christian Moser.

What distinguishes Bavaria from the rest of Germany Strong dialects Foreigners who've spent years learning German might not understand a simple breakfast conversation in Bavaria, as many Bavarians speak with a strong dialect. This is also related to religion. High German started spreading through Luther's Bible in Protestant regions, while Bavarians took pride in their dialects, which includes Bairisch (Bavarian Austrian), East Franconian and Swabian German.

What distinguishes Bavaria from the rest of Germany A famous beer culture One of Germany's most famous events, Oktoberfest, is also Bavarian. Over 6 million visitors head to the Munich-based event every year, and it inspires similar festivals around the world. Germany's influential Beer Purity Law, which prescribes that only hop, malt, yeast and water be used in the brewing process, was also issued there, by the Duke of Bavaria in 1516.

What distinguishes Bavaria from the rest of Germany An open beer garden tradition Along with the beer purity law, Bavaria has its own beer garden decree from 1812 that allows guests to bring their own picnic — pretzels, sausages and other appetizers — to the beer garden. The tradition has remained part of Bavaria's convivial charm to this day.

What distinguishes Bavaria from the rest of Germany An amazing cuisine If you are lucky enough to have a Bavarian friend who likes to cook, you will discover that Bavaria is not only the home of the popular Weisswurst sausage and Brezen (Pretzel), but also of a number of delicious regional specialties, including Flädlesuppe (pancake soup), Maultaschen (which look like large raviolis) and Spätzle (a kind of soft egg noodle, pictured).

What distinguishes Bavaria from the rest of Germany A successful football team Bavaria's football team, FC Bayern München, is the most successful club in German football history and one of the best in Europe. It has won a record of 28 national titles and 18 national cups. The club has nearly 300,000 members worldwide. At the center of this picture is vice-captain Thomas Müller, who also plays for the German national team.

What distinguishes Bavaria from the rest of Germany A legendary car producer One of the world's most legendary auto brands is also Bavarian. BMW stands for "Bayerische Motoren Werke," or Bavarian Motor Works. The headquarters of the company founded in 1916 are in Munich.

What distinguishes Bavaria from the rest of Germany Inspiring natural landscapes Connected with the Bohemian Forest on the Czech side of the border, the Bavarian Forest makes up the largest continuous woodland area in Europe. The protected national park is home to many endangered species of animals, including the European wildcat (picture), which has been named animal of the year 2018 in Germany.

What distinguishes Bavaria from the rest of Germany Spectacular landmarks Bavaria's medieval buildings are a must-see attraction for many people visiting Germany. Its most photographed castle is Neuschwanstein, which is visited by over 1.3 million people every year. The fairy tale look of this castle inspired Walt Disney's Magic Kingdom castle.

What distinguishes Bavaria from the rest of Germany An image exported to and through the US Bavarian culture also became synonymous with Germany through the fact that after World War II, many American army bases were in the south of Germany, where Bavaria is located. The strong traditions of the region left a lasting impression on the US occupiers, and American pop culture contributed to spreading this image throughout the world. Author: Elizabeth Grenier



Today's image of Bavaria was created in the 19th century. Nature, alpine huts and people in traditional costumes became important motifs of romantic landscape painting. Emigrants often bought such pictures and took them along to their new home.

Hohenschwangau in oil: lakes, mountains, white-blue sky and some handsome couples

The landscape is one of the reasons why Leavenworth became a Bavarian village. At the beginning of the 1960s, the village was dying out, says Mayor Farivar. The timber industry ceased, houses were nailed up with boards and families sought their professional fortune elsewhere. A group of businessmen and citizens began to search for a new branch of industry.

People thought the region resembled Bavaria. After several discussions about the place and the beauty of the mountains and the valley, it had become clear: "The new motto for Leavenworth should be - The Bavarian Village".

Leavenworth reinvented itself in the 1960s as "The Bavarian Village"

Some Germans who lived in the town played a major role in the design and redesign of the houses. Today, the town of 2000 inhabitants lives from tourism.

Bavarian beer: a drink and an emotion

Gemütlichkeit cosiness, conviviality and hospitality are the aspects of the Bavaria image that excite people from abroad time and again. Serving Bavarian beer is an inseparable part of this. With the Schuhplattler dance and geraniums on balconies, the Bavarians further enhanced this image.

An inn in Manhattan, New York: Bavarian culture is popular in the USA

The export of Bavarian culture to Leavenworth has been a success. A few years ago, Mayor Farivar herself visited Germany. What in particular made an impression on her? "The beautiful nature and how clean the towns were."

uw/ fm, sbc (dpa)