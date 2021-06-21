Learning pack #8: Protecting wild animal habitat

Species diversity in our oceans under threat

Sharks have a bad reputation. Many people are afraid of them, and they often end up being sold as cheap food at snack stands. Yet sharks are among the most important marine species, playing a vital role in the health of coral reefs, which in turn ensures richer ocean biodiversity.



The threats facing land animals

While logging in Indonesian rainforests to make way for palm oil plantations is shrinking orangutan habitat, sloths in Suriname are facing similar challenges as a result of urban expansion. Koalas, which are already endangered, are exposed to increasingly fierce bushfires in Australia.



Whether on land, in the air or in the water, humans negatively impact virtually every habitat on Earth. The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) warns that we are currently on course to lose around a million animal and plant species in the coming decades. And that is a conservative estimate given that experts still don't know how many species actually live on the planet. Many millions remain hidden in the depths of the ocean and expanse of the rainforest.



Conservation in the classroom

Learning pack #8 "Protecting wild animal habitats" offers clearly explained insights into species conservation. Whether climate change, loss of rainforest, poaching, invasive species, plastic pollution or tourism, we reveal the key threats posed to wildlife. Participants learn about endangered species both worldwide and in their own region and find out what they can do to help animals in need. One focus of this learning pack is wildlife and breeding stations.



For children and young people aged 12 and over

The materials are suitable for children and young people from the age of 12 and enable teachers to tackle the topic of "wild animals" in a playful and interactive way. The material can be used free-of-charge for non-commercial purposes.

The learning pack includes:

1 quiz with 16 picture cards

1 booklet for teachers (for classroom teaching)

1 interactive workbook for participants (for distance learning)

7 films and 4 articles (links to all the reports can be found in the learning booklet and workbook)

For in-person lessons:

Please begin by downloading the "booklet for teachers" when you are preparing your lessons. There you will find copies of all of the worksheets, including explanatory handouts and solutions. You will find the booklet available as a PDF file below under "Downloads."

For distance learning:

When conducting lessons online, please also download the interactive "workbook for participants" along with the "booklet for teachers." You will find both under "Downloads." You may then send the workbook PDF file to participants as an email attachment. The workbook includes the worksheets but not the solutions. Participants may then complete their work alone on their computers, save the work and mail it back to you. Participants will require Acrobat Reader to complete the booklet. It is available here to download for free.

Write to us

If you have questions about our Global Ideas learning packs or if you need a print version of the material including the DVD, please contact us at: globalideas@dw.com