Pollinators under threat

Pollinators play key roles in Earth's ecosystems. Around 90% of all flowering plants rely on these dutiful creatures to procreate. Insects are the largest group among them, and they in turn, provide nutrition to the larger animals, such as fish and birds that feed on them.



Yet pollinator populations around the world are falling. Intensive farming and urbanization are among the causes for their disappearance. That disappearance also endangers the diversity of other plants and animals - and will affect our own food production.



This learning pack explores the world of pollinators. It asks why they're under threat? And looks at what we can do to protect them.



The learning pack includes:

1 booklet with worksheets and explanatory handouts

12 quiz cards

4 videos and 4 articles

The materials are suitable for children and youths aged 12 and upwards, and will aid teachers in addressing the issue of pollinator protection in an accessible and interactive way. They may be used for free for non-commercial purposes.

Please begin by downloading the booklet. There you will find an overview of the learning pack's modules and contents. You will find the booklet available as a PDF file below under "Downloads."