 Pollinators under threat | Global Ideas | DW | 19.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Learning pack

Pollinators under threat

More and more pollinators around the world are vanishing. That's a threat to biodiversity as well as our food security. What can we do to protect bees, flies, butterflies and other pollinating creatures?

DW Global Ideas Lernpaket #5 Bestäuber (Pictureteaser)

Pollinators play key roles in Earth's ecosystems. Around 90% of all flowering plants rely on these dutiful creatures to procreate. Insects are the largest group among them, and they in turn, provide nutrition to the larger animals, such as fish and birds that feed on them. 

Yet pollinator populations around the world are falling. Intensive farming and urbanization are among the causes for their disappearance. That disappearance also endangers the diversity of other plants and animals - and will affect our own food production. 

This learning pack explores the world of pollinators. It asks why they're under threat? And looks at what we can do to protect them. 

The learning pack includes: 

  • 1 booklet with worksheets and explanatory handouts  

  • 12 quiz cards  

  • 4 videos and 4 articles 

The materials are suitable for children and youths aged 12 and upwards, and will aid teachers in addressing the issue of pollinator protection in an accessible and interactive way. They may be used for free for non-commercial purposes. 

Please begin by downloading the booklet. There you will find an overview of the learning pack's modules and contents. You will find the booklet available as a PDF file below under "Downloads."

Learning pack articles

Article 1: How to stop an insect apocalypse

We might not love creepy-crawlies, but if insects were to vanish within a century, as some scientists predict, there would be dire consequences for us humans. Is it too late to save bees, bugs and butterflies? (01.03.2019)  

Article 2: 'We cannot survive without insects'

Many people see insects as annoying pests. But British biologist Dave Goulson cautions: A world without insects is a dull place without coffee and chocolate — and with dead animals and cow patties piling up. (22.06.2018)  

Article 3: The world needs pollinator-friendly policies, scientist warns

Insects are among the most successful creatures on the planet. But they're in decline and that would have serious consequences for the world. Entomologist Josef Settele talks to DW about stopping the insect die-off. (17.10.2019)  

Article 4: Buzz of success in Zimbabwe's forests

As organic beekeeping spreads like wildfire across eastern Zimbabwe, the industrious little insects are helping to preserve forests and prevent woodland fires. (27.06.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Film 1: A plant's best friend - the importance of pollinators  

Film 2: China's plants blossom without bees  

Film 3: Mexico: Protecting vanilla's only natural pollinators  

Film 4: Why are farmers in Morocco becoming insect guardians?  

Downloads

BOOKLET #5: Pollinators under threat

Worksheets and explanatory handouts for educators (Download: pdf)  

Quiz cards for learning pack #5

Download: pdf  

Related content

Honigbiene bei der Arbeit

To stop an insect die-out, the world needs pollinator-friendly policies, scientist warns 17.10.2019

Insects are among the most successful creatures on the planet. But they're in decline and that would have serious consequences for the world. Entomologist Josef Settele talks to DW about stopping the insect die-off.

Schmetterlinge auf Blumenwiese

Munich study confirms severe decline in insect populations in Germany 30.10.2019

Two years ago, volunteer insectologists sounded the alarm — the number of flying insects had drastically fallen. Now a new study on three protected regions in Germany confirms these fears.

Global Ideas Marokko FAP Projekt

Why are farmers in Morocco becoming insect guardians? 14.08.2019

Bees, butterflies and other pollinators are threatened around the world. One project is encouraging farmers in Morocco to use blooming fields and insect hotels to protect them.

Advertisement

Multimedia specials

globalideas Teaser – Saiga1_mit Logo

Saigas in distress: The mystery of the dead antelopes

An online documentary about a journey deep into the Kazakh steppes to solve a deadly mystery and save an ancient and unique species from extinction.  

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  