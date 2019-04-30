 When food becomes trash | Global Ideas | DW | 16.07.2019

Learning pack

When food becomes trash

Every year, some 1.3 billion tons of food end up in the garbage, even though much of it would still be edible. Why do we throw away so much food, and how does that waste impact the environment and the climate?

DW Global Ideas Lernpaket #4 Lebensmittel (Pictureteaser)

There is enough food in the world to feed everyone; enough to ensure that nobody need go hungry. But a third of all the food produced worldwide never actually gets eaten.

This learning pack highlights the causes and consequences of food waste and food loss. At which point along the production process is food lost? Where is the majority of food wasted and why? Is there a connection to climate change? And how can I help to make sure that less food is thrown away at home?

The learning pack includes:

  • 1 booklet with worksheets and explanatory handouts  
  • 1 poster (to be printed out on A3 or A4)
  • 6 videos and 3 articles

The materials are designed for children and young people from the age of 12, and they enable teachers to introduce their students to the subject of food wastage and its consequences for the environment. The materials can be used free of charge for non-commercial purposes.

Please start by downloading the learning booklet, which will give you an overview of all the modules and content contained within the learning pack. You will find a PDF file of the learning booklet on this page under "downloads."

 

Learning pack articles

Article 1: Feeding more by wasting less  

Article 2: Fighting climate change by tackling food waste  

Article 3: Denmark leads Europe in tackling food waste  

Audios and videos on the topic

Film 1: Why one third of our food goes to waste  

Film 2: Food for the dump  

Film 3: Spanish orange farmers invent crowdfarming  

Film 4: Fighting food waste in South Africa  

Film 5: Saved from the supermarket  

Film 6: Cooking their way out of poverty  

Downloads

BOOKLET #4: When food becomes trash

Worksheets and explanatory handouts for educators (Download: pdf)  

POSTER for learning pack #4 (4x A4)

Download: pdf  

POSTER for learning pack #4 (A3)

Download: pdf  

