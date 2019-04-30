When food becomes trash

Every year, some 1.3 billion tons of food end up in the garbage, even though much of it would still be edible. Why do we throw away so much food, and how does that waste impact the environment and the climate?
There is enough food in the world to feed everyone; enough to ensure that nobody need go hungry. But a third of all the food produced worldwide never actually gets eaten.
This learning pack highlights the causes and consequences of food waste and food loss. At which point along the production process is food lost? Where is the majority of food wasted and why? Is there a connection to climate change? And how can I help to make sure that less food is thrown away at home?
The learning pack includes:
The materials are designed for children and young people from the age of 12, and they enable teachers to introduce their students to the subject of food wastage and its consequences for the environment. The materials can be used free of charge for non-commercial purposes.
Please start by downloading the learning booklet, which will give you an overview of all the modules and content contained within the learning pack. You will find a PDF file of the learning booklet on this page under "downloads."
Worksheets and explanatory handouts for educators (Download: pdf)