Blue Gold: The dwindling resource of water

Because two thirds of our planet is covered in water, it would be easy to assume there's enough of this vital liquid for everyone. But not all water is created equally. Most of it is in our salty oceans and seas. Just 3% globally comes in the form of freshwater and the majority of that is stored as ice at the poles.

That means only a fraction of the global water store is available to drink. And that small amount is not evenly distributed. While some people can flush their toilets with water that's good enough to drink, others have little choice but to rely on polluted rivers, lakes and ponds.

Climate change is exacerbating the problem. Droughts and dry periods are even affecting regions that previously had sufficient water supplies. When rain does fall, the ground is too parched to absorb it.

How can we tackle a lack of drinking water? What can each of us do to address the problem? These are just some of the questions answered in this learning pack.

The learning pack includes:

1 booklet for teachers (with solutions)

1 booklet for teachers (with solutions) 1 workbook for participants (without solutions)

1 workbook for participants (without solutions) 15 quiz cards

15 quiz cards 4 videos and 4 articles

The materials are suitable for children and young people aged 12 and upwards, and will aid teachers in addressing the issue of drinking water in an accessible and interactive way. They may be used free-of-charge for non-commercial purposes.



For in-person lessons:

Please begin by downloading the "booklet for teachers" when you are preparing your lessons. There you will find copies of all of the worksheets, including explanatory handouts and solutions. You will find the booklet available as a PDF file below under "Downloads."

For online lessons (homeschooling):

When conducting lessons online, please also download the "workbook for participants" along with the "booklet for teachers." You will find both under "Downloads." You may then send the workbook PDF file to participants as an email attachment. The workbook includes the worksheets but not the solutions. Participants may then complete their work alone on their computers, save the work and mail it back to you. Participants will require Acrobat Reader to complete the booklet. It is available here to download for free.