The audio language course "Radio D" is aimed at beginners with no or little previous knowledge and covers levels A1 and A2 within the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages. It helps you train your listening comprehension in a unique way. You can listen to all audio clips and read the manuscripts for them here. Radio D was created in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut.

Levels: A1, A2

Media: Audio, Text (Download)

Languages: German | English