Level A1

Die Bienenretter

With this free app, children ages three and older can learn German by playing games. Without any previous German language skills, they leave the protection of the forest together with Eichhörnchen and Bär and embark on an exciting journey to save the sick bees. On their way to the snowcapped mountains where the lynx - the guardian of the medicinal plant needed to save the bees - lives, they get to know animals that help them. The animals teach them a vocabulary of more than 900 German words. Die Bienenretter can be played on two difficulty levels and provides up to six hours of playing fun.

 

Level: A1
Medium: App
Language: English | German

Die Bienenretter for Android devices

This takes you to Die Bienenretter app in Google Play Store.  

This takes you to Google Play Store

Die Bienenretter for Apple devices

This takes you to Die Bienenretter app in App Store.  

This takes you to App Store

Trailer – Die Bienenretter  

Data Protection Policy – Die Bienenretter

Die Bienenretter app has been designed to minimize data. The information gathered during the game is evaluated anonymously and treated as stand-alone data.  