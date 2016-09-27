Visit the new DW website

A1, A2 | Deutschtrainer

Use the Deutschtrainer to effectively learn basic vocabulary needed for everyday life and to improve your pronunciation. The 100 lessons are bilingual (English-German) and address various situations - from greeting people and going to the doctor, to shopping and finding accommodations. The lessons can be accessed independently as needed. The German Deutschtrainer is designed for beginners and is based on the levels A1 and A2 of the European Framework.

 

Levels: A1, A2
Media: Videos, audio files, text (download)
Languages: English | German

 

HOW TO

Click on the picture to get the 100 German trainer lessons! Each lesson contains a video created to help you practice listening comprehension and the pronunciation of different words and sentences that belong to a specific word category. Listen and repeat! A picture gallery helps you test what you have learned. You can download the entire lesson as an audio, video or PDF file.

The Deutschtrainer - as a podcast

Use the videos in your classroom, or on the road when studying on your own. Subscribe to all the Deutschtrainer lessons here!  

The Deutschtrainer | Learning German (Video, RSS)  

The Deutschtrainer | Learning German (Audio, RSS)  

The Deutschtrainer | Learning German (Video, iTunes)

The Deutschtrainer | Learning German (Audio, iTunes)