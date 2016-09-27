Use the Deutschtrainer to effectively learn basic vocabulary needed for everyday life and to improve your pronunciation. The 100 lessons are bilingual (English-German) and address various situations - from greeting people and going to the doctor, to shopping and finding accommodations. The lessons can be accessed independently as needed. The German Deutschtrainer is designed for beginners and is based on the levels A1 and A2 of the European Framework.

Levels: A1, A2

Media: Videos, audio files, text (download)

Languages: English | German



