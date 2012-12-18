The language course "Deutsch – warum nicht?" tells the story of Andreas, a journalism student who works as a doorman at a hotel. Each series consists of 26 lessons with dialogs, exercises and downloadable audio clips. The language course covers levels A1 to B1 of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages. It is aimed at both beginners and advanced students. "Deutsch – warum nicht?" was created in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut.

Levels: A1, A2, B1

Media: Audio, Text (Download)

Languages: German | English