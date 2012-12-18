Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Logo von Deutsch warum nicht?

Level A1, A2, B1

A1, A2, B1 | Deutsch – warum nicht?

The language course "Deutsch – warum nicht?" tells the story of Andreas, a journalism student who works as a doorman at a hotel. Each series consists of 26 lessons with dialogs, exercises and downloadable audio clips. The language course covers levels A1 to B1 of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages. It is aimed at both beginners and advanced students. "Deutsch – warum nicht?" was created in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut.

Levels: A1, A2, B1
Media: Audio, Text (Download)
Languages: German | English

This offer consists of audio dramas and book productions from 1991. We ask for your understanding that historic references such as currency units can no longer be updated.

Get Deutsch – warum nicht? as a Podcast

You can use these audio features as part of your own curriculum.

Deutsch - warum nicht? Series 1 | Learning German (RSS)  

Deutsch - warum nicht? Series 1 | Learning German (iTunes)

Deutsch - warum nicht? Series 2 | Learning German (RSS)  

Deutsch - warum nicht? Series 2 | Learning German (iTunes)

Deutsch - warum nicht? Series 3 | Learning German (RSS)  

Deutsch - warum nicht? Series 3 | Learning German (iTunes)

Deutsch - warum nicht? Series 4 | Learning German (RSS)  

Deutsch - warum nicht? Series 4 | Learning German (iTunes)