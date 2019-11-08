 Leaked intelligence trove reveals Iran′s grip on Iraq | News | DW | 18.11.2019

News

Leaked intelligence trove reveals Iran's grip on Iraq

Iranian intelligence cables have revealed the country's tangled involvement in Iraqi affairs. The revelation comes as Iraq enters its sixth week of civil unrest over Iranian influence.

Ajatollah Ali Khamenei and Haider al-Abadi in 2014

Leaked documents, published on Monday, revealed how Iran has asserted its influence over Iraqi affairs in recent years.

The information was contained in a trove of secret Iranian intelligence cables obtained by online news publication The Intercept and shared with US daily The New York Times .

Key findings of the reports

  • Iran recruited ex-CIA informants after the US pulled out its troops from Iraq in 2011, leaving the assets "jobless and destitute" and ready to share their knowledge.
  • In a meeting between military officers, Baghdad reportedly signaled to Tehran: "All of the Iraqi Army's intelligence — consider it yours."
  • Former Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi was willing to have ties with Iranian intelligence and detailed a January 2015 meeting with an operative. Abadi denied this taking place in a statement released after the leak was revealed.
  • The cables, written mainly in 2014-2015 at the height of the war against the Islamic State, show heavy interference by Iran, with Iraq yielding on the issue.

Undisclosed source

The New York Times and The Intercept said they had verified about 700 pages of reports received from an anonymous source. The source had said they wanted to "let the world know what Iran is doing in my country Iraq."

Vanessa Gezari, National Security Editor at The Intercept, said: "We received these documents, we didn't know who they were from, we still don't know who they're from."

Unrest in both countries

The leaked papers come after growing anti-Iran sentiment expressed by protesters in Iraq, where more than 300 people have died since the unrest began at the beginning of October.

The demonstrations in Iraq have exposed long-held resentment at what citizens feel is neighboring Iran's interference in the running of their country. As a result, Iraqis have targeted Shiite political parties and militias with close relations to Tehran.

The leak also comes at a time of deadly protests in Iran itself after the government's decision to raise gasoline prices by 50%.

  • A man waves an Iraqi flag at anti-government protests in downtown Baghdad (picture-alliance/dpa/A. al Mohammedaw)

    Violence erupts during protests in Iraq

    Protests begin as civilians try to enter government property

    On October 1, thousands of protesters took to the streets in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad to protest the government. Among their demands were reducing unemployment, providing better services and ending corruption. The demonstrations converged on the centrally located Tahrir Square. The protesters also tried to enter the fortified Green Zone, which houses embassies and government buildings.

  • Security forces run after protesters in Baghdad while unleashing tear gas (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Mohammed)

    Violence erupts during protests in Iraq

    Violent police crackdown

    Security forces responded to the protesters attempt to enter the Green Zone by blocking roads and using tear gas, stun guns and water canons. After the demonstrators refused to leave, the forces opened fire with rubber bullets and with live fire. More than 200 were reportedly injured and one died. One other person died and dozens more were injured in related protests elsewhere in Iraq.

  • Barham Saleh sits in a chair at the Arab League Summit in Tunisia in March 2019 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Belaid)

    Violence erupts during protests in Iraq

    Calls for restraint

    The embattled Iraqi government has only been in power since October 2018. Following the protests, it increased security in Baghdad. Iraqi President Barham Saleh (pictured above in a photo from March 2019) urged "restraint and respect for the law." The UN's top official in Iraq also expressed "grave concern."

  • People stand on a bridge and wave flags at a protest in Baghdad (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Mizban)

    Violence erupts during protests in Iraq

    More protests, more deaths

    Protests continued despite the violence. On October 2, fresh demonstrations broke out in downtown Baghdad. Police, who were at the ready with armored vehicles and riot gear, responded with more live fire. By the end of the day, seven people were killed, bringing the total death count over the first two days of October to nine.

  • Protest in Bagdad show smoke rising from a dumpster that is on fire as part of anti-government protests (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Mizban)

    Violence erupts during protests in Iraq

    Protest multiply

    The demonstrations and riots also spread from Baghdad to Iraq's south. In some places demonstrators set buildings on fire. Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi blamed the violence on "aggressors" and called an emergency national security meeting. While some politicians joined him in criticizing the protesters, others condemned the government's response.

  • Iraq protesters face off with soldiers as thery try to take over a armored vehicle (picture-alliance/AP Photo/H. Mizban)

    Violence erupts during protests in Iraq

    More instability ahead

    The government issued a curfew in Baghdad and three southern cities as standoffs continued nationwide, including at the airport outside the capital. By the end of October 3, at least 25 people had been killed. The border between Iraq and Iran was closed ahead of a religious pilgrimage to the Iraqi city of Karbala. Iran urged its citizens not to travel to Iraq; Bahrain issued a similar warning.

  • Iraq anti-government protests in Baghdad

    Violence erupts during protests in Iraq

    Anti-government blogger arrested

    Come mid-October, determined protesters set fires and closed streets. Meanwhile, Shujaa al-Khafaji, an Iraqi blogger, had been detained, apparently over his coverage of the unrest. A relative of the outspoken writer, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said heavily armed masked gunmen snatched him from his apartment in a dawn raid.

  • Iraq demonstrations in Tahrir Square, Baghdad

    Violence erupts during protests in Iraq

    No end in sight as death toll rises

    As the month neared its end, there was no conclusion to the angry protests. Prime Minister Adel Abdel-Mahdi promised reforms, but still civilians gathered in Baghdad's Tahrir Square waving Iraqi flags and chanting slogans demanding the resignation of the government. More deaths ensued as unrest escalated both in the capital and in the mainly Shiite-populated southern provinces.

    Author: Cristina Burack


jsi/aw (AP, AFP)

