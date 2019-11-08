Leaked intelligence trove reveals Iran's grip on Iraq

Iranian intelligence cables have revealed the country's tangled involvement in Iraqi affairs. The revelation comes as Iraq enters its sixth week of civil unrest over Iranian influence.
Leaked documents, published on Monday, revealed how Iran has asserted its influence over Iraqi affairs in recent years.
The information was contained in a trove of secret Iranian intelligence cables obtained by online news publication The Intercept and shared with US daily The New York Times .
Key findings of the reports
Undisclosed source
The New York Times and The Intercept said they had verified about 700 pages of reports received from an anonymous source. The source had said they wanted to "let the world know what Iran is doing in my country Iraq."
Vanessa Gezari, National Security Editor at The Intercept, said: "We received these documents, we didn't know who they were from, we still don't know who they're from."
Unrest in both countries
The leaked papers come after growing anti-Iran sentiment expressed by protesters in Iraq, where more than 300 people have died since the unrest began at the beginning of October.
The demonstrations in Iraq have exposed long-held resentment at what citizens feel is neighboring Iran's interference in the running of their country. As a result, Iraqis have targeted Shiite political parties and militias with close relations to Tehran.
The leak also comes at a time of deadly protests in Iran itself after the government's decision to raise gasoline prices by 50%.
