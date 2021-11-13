 Leading climate scientist: US-China agreement a ′triumph′ | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 11.11.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you.

DW News

Leading climate scientist: US-China agreement a 'triumph'

Watch video 03:41

The Day with Phil Gayle

The Day with Phil Gayle 13.11.2021

Howitzers from the South Korean army participate in a live-firing drill during the annual Foal Eagle Exercise, a joint maneuver between South Korea and the U.S., near Rodriguez Range in Pocheon, south of the demilitarized zone that divides the two Koreas, in this March 15, 2012 file photo. South Korea's military said it will strike back at North Korea and target its top leadership if Pyongyang launches a threatened attack in response to what it says are hostile drills between U.S. and South Korean forces. One of North Korea's top generals, in a rare appearance on state television on March 5, 2013 said Pyongyang had torn up its armistice deal with Washington and threatened military action against the U.S. and South Korea if the drills went ahead. The military exercises began on March 1. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool/Files (SOUTH KOREA - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY)

The impact of militaries on climate change 11.11.2021

Guillermo Lasso, President of Ecuador, is welcomed by United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference aka COP26, held at the SEC Centre, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom, on 1st November 2021., Credit:Lee Floyd / Avalon

COP26 climate summit enters final negotiating phase 11.11.2021

--FILE--Waste gas is emitted from a chimney in heavy smog in Changchun city, northeast Chinas Jilin province, 26 January 2013. Emissions from motor vehicles, coal-burning and cooking contributed to the dense smogs in Beijing in January, according to research results issued Sunday (3 February 2013). The three factors made up 50 percent of the contributions to the five heavy smogs last month, according to the research of the hazes cause and control group under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). The motor vehicles are blamed for nearly a quarter of the capitals PM2.5, or airborne particles measuring less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter. Coal burning contributed to 20 percent of the PM2.5, noting dust from construction sites should also be further brought under control. The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area should focus on limiting industrial production and improving the process of coal burning, enhancing desulfurization, denitration and dedusting in the burning process. The research group spotted hazy weather in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area in the periods of January 6-8, January 9-15, January 17-19, January 22-23 and January 25-31. During the period from January 25 to 31, PM2.5 reading of more than 300 micrograms per cubic meter lasted for over 50 hours, the research result shows.(Imaginechina via AP Images)

US and China pledge more cooperation on climate 11.11.2021

Top stories in 90 seconds 13.11.2021

Im westafrikanischen Benin sind laut Medienberichten am Mittwoch 26 Artefakte angekommen, die im späten 19. Jahrhundert aus dem einstigen Königreich Dahomey geraubt worden waren. Frankreichs Präsident Emmanuel Macron hatte sie am Dienstag in Paris seinem Amtskollegen Patrice Talon übergeben. Die Übergabe gilt als richtungsweisend für den Umgang mit Beutekunst aus Afrika. Französische Truppen hatten die Objekte während des zweiten Krieges gegen Dahomey (1892-1894) geraubt; das Königreich lag im heutigen Benin. Dahomey wurde anschließend in das französische Kolonialgebiet eingegliedert. Unter den Gegenständen sind der Thron von König Gezo, Zepter, Statuen und tragbare Altäre. Bisher waren sie Teil der Sammlung des Pariser Museums Quai Branly, wo sie in einer Sonderschau bis Ende Oktober zu sehen waren. Frankreichs früherer Präsident Francois Hollande hatte eine Rückgabe 2016 noch abgelehnt. Macron betonte gut ein Jahr später bei einem Besuch in Burkina Faso, es könne nicht sein, dass ein großer Teil des kulturellen Erbes afrikanischer Länder in Frankreich sei. Die Gegenstände werden zunächst in Ouidah ausgestellt. Parallel wird ein Museum in Abomey gebaut, der einstigen Hauptstadt von Dahomey. Schätzungen zufolge sind aber weiter rund 90.000 Objekte aus Afrika in Sammlungen französischer Museen. Foto: Séraphin Zounyekpe am 10.11.2021 in Cotonou

Benin welcomes back looted artifacts 12.11.2021

Kenya: Seeking justice for Agnes Wanjiru 12.11.2021

French President Emmanuel Macron, center , German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi attend a conference on Libya in Paris Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. France is hosting an international conference on Libya on Friday as the North African country is heading into long-awaited elections next month. (Yoan Valat/Pool Photo via AP)

World leaders gather in Paris for Libya conference 12.11.2021

--FILE--Waste gas is emitted from a chimney in heavy smog in Changchun city, northeast Chinas Jilin province, 26 January 2013. Emissions from motor vehicles, coal-burning and cooking contributed to the dense smogs in Beijing in January, according to research results issued Sunday (3 February 2013). The three factors made up 50 percent of the contributions to the five heavy smogs last month, according to the research of the hazes cause and control group under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). The motor vehicles are blamed for nearly a quarter of the capitals PM2.5, or airborne particles measuring less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter. Coal burning contributed to 20 percent of the PM2.5, noting dust from construction sites should also be further brought under control. The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area should focus on limiting industrial production and improving the process of coal burning, enhancing desulfurization, denitration and dedusting in the burning process. The research group spotted hazy weather in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area in the periods of January 6-8, January 9-15, January 17-19, January 22-23 and January 25-31. During the period from January 25 to 31, PM2.5 reading of more than 300 micrograms per cubic meter lasted for over 50 hours, the research result shows.(Imaginechina via AP Images)

COP26: China agrees to 'ambitious' climate action plan with US 10.11.2021

In the surprise announcement, China acknowledged "there is a gap" between current climate efforts and the targets set by the Paris Agreement. The US and China are the world's largest emitters of greenhouse gases.

«1,5 Grad» steht bei einer Protestaktion von Fridays for Future bei der UN-Klimakonferenz COP26 im Deutschen Pavillon auf Händen von Aktivisten. In Glasgow ringen rund 200 Staaten für zwei Wochen darum, wie das Ziel, die Erderwärmung möglichst auf 1,5 Grad im Vergleich zur vorindustriellen Zeit zu begrenzen, noch erreicht werden kann.

COP26: Has this year's climate conference been a success? 12.11.2021

As the UN climate summit COP26 in Glasgow comes to a close, negotiators are scrambling to find common ground. Based on what we know so far, has this year's conference been all blah blah blah? Four voices from Glasgow.

A man covers his face as he walks at a park during sunset amid heavy smoggy conditions in New Delhi on November 9, 2020. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)

COP26: Protecting the climate will protect human health 11.11.2021

Floods, heat and disease: The health impacts of climate change are already being felt. Making the connection between the planet's health and our own could drive climate action, say experts.

Rauch und Rohre

Climate change in 11 charts 02.11.2021

With COP26 underway, the climate crisis is in the spotlight. Here are the most important facts relating to how our planet has been changing.