Leading climate scientist: US-China agreement a 'triumph'

In the surprise announcement, China acknowledged "there is a gap" between current climate efforts and the targets set by the Paris Agreement. The US and China are the world's largest emitters of greenhouse gases.
As the UN climate summit COP26 in Glasgow comes to a close, negotiators are scrambling to find common ground. Based on what we know so far, has this year's conference been all blah blah blah? Four voices from Glasgow.
Floods, heat and disease: The health impacts of climate change are already being felt. Making the connection between the planet's health and our own could drive climate action, say experts.
With COP26 underway, the climate crisis is in the spotlight. Here are the most important facts relating to how our planet has been changing.
