Leaders of Germany's Green Party resign: DW's Nina Haase

Nina Haase in Berlin, Germany
September 25, 2024

Following the Green Party's disastrous showing in the recent regional elections in three eastern German states, co-leaders Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour have announced their resignations. DW's Nina Haase has more.

Nina Haase Trobridge
Nina Haase Chief Political Correspondent@NinaHaase
