Leaders of Germany's Green Party resign: DW's Nina Haase
Nina Haase in Berlin, Germany
09/25/2024
September 25, 2024
Following the Green Party's disastrous showing in the recent regional elections in three eastern German states, co-leaders Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour have announced their resignations. DW's Nina Haase has more.