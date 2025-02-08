Leaders across Africa call for end to DR Congo conflict

African leaders asked defense chiefs for a road map to end the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. Their emergency talks in Tanzania and Equatorial Guinea come as the long-running crisis escalates.

History will judge leaders in Africa who fail to end the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania warned her counterparts at the start of an emergency summit over the weekend.

"For the last couple of weeks, we have witnessed the spread of violence that has caused massive harm to human life, massive displacement and insecurity which affected economic activities and disrupted cross-border trade," Hassan said.

The East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (SADC) convened a brief joint summit in Tanzania on February 8 as the conflict escalated.

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi did not join the meeting in person, but appeared via video link from the capital, Kinshasa. Presidents Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, William Ruto of Kenya and Yoweri Museveni of Uganda were among those who traveled to Dar es Salaam.

Ceasefire, dialogue, peace

Tshisekedi and Kagame, who is accused of fueling the conflict, did not deliver speeches. Mnangagwa and Ruto spoke only briefly as chairpersons of the EAC and SADC respectively.

A few hours after the talks opened, the blocs issued a joint statement in which the leaders said they had asked security chiefs to provide a road map towards peace.

"The joint summit directed the EAC and SADC chiefs of defence forces to meet within five days and provide technical direction on immediate and unconditional ceasefire and cessation of hostilities," it read.

Mnangagwa, the chairperson of SADC, and Ruto both said the conflict could not be resolved by military means. "The leaders also called for resumption of all forms of dialogue to end the crisis," according to the joint statement.

Rwanda told to 'disengage'

The EAC-SADC talks opened on ministerial level on February 7, with leaders of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) holding an emergency meeting in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

In a statement, the ECCAS bloc urged the M23 rebels to stop their offensive in order to help address the dire humanitarian crisis, saying: "We strongly condemn the M23 armed group supported by Rwanda and call upon them to immediately end their offensive."

The bloc also called for the immediate withdrawal of Rwandan armed forces. The EAC-SADC statement also urged the "lifting of Rwanda's defensive measures and disengagement of forces from DRC."

How experts see the latest crisis talks

A Tanzania-based political analyst, Paternus Niyegira, told DW that the Dar es Salaam summit was a major starting point toward ending the war.

"In the short term, the parties must consider the humanitarian activity to take course in eastern DR Congo. But in the long term is to work with all parties [including M23 rebels] to ensure that they have a stable state," he said.

Observers of the Great Lakes region say the deep tensions between Tshisekedi and Kagame has complicated the conflict.

"When the two personalities don't see eye to eye, sitting around the negotiating table is always difficult," Fidel Amakye Owusu, a Ghana-based security and international relations analyst, told DW. That also poses a constant risk of armed conflict that escalates.

Ruto told the summit that the conflict in DRC can't be resolved militarily. "Only a diplomatic approach, one that addresses the root causes of the crisis, secures the historic integrity and territorial integrity of DRC and affirms the sovereignty of the people and the aspiration of freedom justice and development, that is what would establish peace," the Kenyan leader said.

Mnangagwa called on the summit to come up with a realistic resolution to the conflict and asked his counterparts to sustain their commitments toward bringing relief to the millions of Congolese in distress.

Niyegira said African leaders could deliver an effective outcome from the summit "only if there would be a level of political honesty in their discussions."

African leaders should draw inspiration from previous efforts to broker peace in DRC, he said.

Congolese missing, killed

The M23 rebel capture of Goma in late January led to the killing of more than 2,700 people dead, a UN representative in the DRC said in early February. Independent observers say the number could be much higher.

Mass burials, organized by rebel leaders and Red Cross workers, are taking place as many families in Goma say the bodies of their loved ones have not yet been found.

At one of the mass burials, Odette Maliyetu told DW that her son, a Congolese soldier, has been missing since the militia captured the city. "Every day we visit our relatives and family members, hoping to find our son, who is serving in the army. We haven't found him yet, and we couldn't reach him by phone. We don't know whether he's alive or dead," she told DW.

"Here, where bodies are buried, it's difficult to identify them because they're wrapped up," Maliyetu said. "It's impossible to identify a loved one. We're disappointed, and we're going home."

Most of the people being buried were killed in bombings or by stray bullets. "My grandmother died after a bomb exploded," Chance Nzabanita, told DW.

The EAC-SADC leaders expressed concern about the people killed and the humanitarian crisis affecting women and children in particular. The crisis, they said in their statement, was also "manifesting in attacks on diplomatic missions, embassies, and staff based in Kinshasa."

Edited by: Benita van Eyssen