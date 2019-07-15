Leader of Merkel's CDU, Kramp-Karrenbauer, named German defense minister

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer was officially named Germany's new defense minister during a ceremony in Berlin on Wednesday, a day after Ursula von der Leyen's departure from the post to become president of the European Commission.

Kramp-Karrenbauer, who leads German Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right CDU party, received her official letter of appointment from Berlin Mayor Michael Müller, who was standing in for the vacationing President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Müller also gave von der Leyen an official certificate of dismissal. Merkel, whose health has been in the spotlight after a series of shaking fits, was also in attendance, though she sat for most of the ceremony.

Kramp-Karrenbauer is scheduled to swear the oath of office next Wednesday in the Bundestag, Germany's parliament.

Unexpected appointment

The move is a surprise, as many had expected Health Minister Jens Spahn to become defense chief. It was doubly surprisingly because Kramp-Karrenbauer, also known by her initials AKK, had previously said she would forgo a ministerial post in favor of concentrating on party leadership.

Kramp-Karrenbauer won a hotly contested leadership vote in December to succeed Merkel as CDU leader. However, since then, she has failed to connect with voters and many see her as out of touch, stiff and lacking in the chancellor's political savvy.

A former leader of the state of Saarland, Kramp-Karrenbauer is well versed in domestic issues. The defense ministry could give her experience in security and military matters that could prove useful when Germany holds elections in 2021.

The announcement came just hours after Merkel promised, in the wake of von der Leyen's election to the EU post, that she would decide "very quickly" on her successor.

"There will be a fast replacement. The Defense Ministry, the defense minister, holds command and authority. You cannot leave that open long. So it will not take long and you will be informed," Merkel had told the press.

