 Leader of Merkel′s CDU, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, to become German defense minister | News | DW | 16.07.2019

News

Kramp-Karrenbauer, Angela Merkel's likely successor, is to become defense minister instead.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (picture-alliance/Xinhua/L. Yang)

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is to be Germany's new defense minister, officials have confirmed. The reports come after the current defense minister, Ursula von der Leyen, was voted EU Commission President on Monday.

Kramp-Karrenbauer succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel as leader of the Christian Democrats (CDU) in December.

The move would come as a surprise, as many had expected Health Minister Jens Spahn, a member of the CDU's coalition partner the Social Democrats (SPD), to become defense chief.

Kramp-Karrenbauer won a hotly contested leadership vote last year with many seeing her as Merkel's hand-picked successor. However, since then, she had failed to connect with voters and many see her as out of touch and stiff, and lacking in the chancellor's political savvy.

es/ng (dpa, Reuters)

Related content

Ursula von der Leyen CDU Verteidigungsministerin Deutschland

Ursula von der Leyen: Headed back to Brussels? 15.07.2019

EU leaders threw their weight behind German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen to become the bloc's next top executive. But she'll need to win over critics to become the European Commission's first female president.

Belgien Ursula von der Leyen in Brüssel

Who is Ursula von der Leyen, the new European Commission president? 16.07.2019

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, a member of Merkel's conservatives, has been confirmed president of the EU Commission. But just who is she? DW profiles the Brussels-born doctor and her time in Berlin.

Frankreich Wahl zur EU-Kommissionspräsidentin | Ursula von der Leyen

Germany's von der Leyen voted new European Commission president 16.07.2019

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen had faced an uphill battle as a compromise candidate. She won by a slim majority, with 383 out of 747 votes.

