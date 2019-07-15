Leader of Merkel's CDU, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, to become German defense minister

Kramp-Karrenbauer, Angela Merkel's likely successor, is to become defense minister. Though seen as Merkel's protege, she has struggled to connect to the public.
Annegret Kramp-Karrenbaueris to be Germany's new defense minister, officials have confirmed. The reports come after the current defense minister, Ursula von der Leyen, was voted EU Commission President on Monday.
Kramp-Karrenbauer, also known by her initials AKK, succeeded Chancellor Angela Merkel as leader of the Christian Democrats (CDU) in December.
The move would come as a surprise, as many had expected Health Minister Jens Spahn, a member of the CDU's coalition partner the Social Democrats (SPD), to become defense chief. It was doubly surprisingly because Kramp-Karrenbauer had previously said she would forgo a ministerial post in favor of concentrating on party leadership.
Kramp-Karrenbauer won a hotly contested leadership vote last year with many seeing her as Merkel's hand-picked successor. However, since then, she has failed to connect with votersand many see her as out of touch and stiff, and lacking in the chancellor's political savvy.
A former leader of the state of Saarland, the defense ministry could give Kramp-Karrenbauer experience in security and military matters that could prove useful when Germany holds elections in 2021.
