Leader of Merkel's CDU, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, to become German defense minister

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbaueris to be Germany's new defense minister, officials have confirmed. The reports come after the current defense minister, Ursula von der Leyen, was voted EU Commission President on Monday.

Kramp-Karrenbauer, also known by her initials AKK, succeeded Chancellor Angela Merkel as leader of the Christian Democrats (CDU) in December.

The move would come as a surprise, as many had expected Health Minister Jens Spahn, a member of the CDU's coalition partner the Social Democrats (SPD), to become defense chief. It was doubly surprisingly because Kramp-Karrenbauer had previously said she would forgo a ministerial post in favor of concentrating on party leadership.

Kramp-Karrenbauer won a hotly contested leadership vote last year with many seeing her as Merkel's hand-picked successor. However, since then, she has failed to connect with votersand many see her as out of touch and stiff, and lacking in the chancellor's political savvy.

A former leader of the state of Saarland, the defense ministry could give Kramp-Karrenbauer experience in security and military matters that could prove useful when Germany holds elections in 2021.

