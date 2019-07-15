Leader of Merkel's CDU, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, to become German defense minister

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is to be Germany's new defense minister, officials have confirmed. The reports come after the current defense minister, Ursula von der Leyen, was voted EU Commission President on Monday.

Kramp-Karrenbauer, also known by her initials AKK, succeeded Chancellor Angela Merkel as leader of the Christian Democrats (CDU) in December.

The move would come as a surprise, as many had expected Health Minister Jens Spahn, who was passed over for party leader, to become defense chief. It was doubly surprisingly because Kramp-Karrenbauer had previously said she would forgo a ministerial post in favor of concentrating on party leadership.

Kramp-Karrenbauer won a hotly contested leadership vote last year with many seeing her as Merkel's hand-picked successor. However, since then, she has failed to connect with voters and many see her as out of touch and stiff, and lacking in the chancellor's political savvy.

A former leader of the state of Saarland, the defense ministry could give Kramp-Karrenbauer experience in security and military matters that could prove useful when Germany holds elections in 2021.

The announcement came just hours after Merkel promised, in the wake of von der Leyen's election to the EU post, that she would decide "very quickly" on her successor.

"There will be a fast replacement. The Defence Ministry, the defence minister, holds command and authority. You cannot leave that openlong. So it will not take long and you will be informed," Merkel told had told the press.

es/ng (dpa, Reuters)