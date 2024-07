07/23/2024 July 23, 2024

US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has admitted that her agency failed to protect Donald Trump against an assassination attempt in mid-July. Addressing Congress, Cheatle said it was the agency's "most significant operational failure" for decades. Trump was shot at an outdoor rally in Pennsylvania. Security company boss Tegan Broadwater talked to DW about what happens to Cheatle now.