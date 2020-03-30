Law to fight coronavirus creates "uncertainty" among Hungarian journalists

Turbulent days in Hungary. A single political decision is receiving massive international attention. It's not the first time Hungary is in the headlines for government decrees that raise eyebrows nationally and internationally. Prime Minister Orban freely describes his understanding of democracy as "illiberal", and refers to his decisions as "unorthodox".

"Who defines what it means to 'distort' the truth?"

The latest move was to prolong the emergency decree for an indefinite time. Part of those emergency powers is paragraph 337, which contains a prison sentence of up to five years for spreading "false information". Some journalists in Hungary fear, this may make it even harder to report the news. Most of the Hungarian media are either managed or owned by people loyal to the government. But there are still some critical outlets, online, and smaller newspapers, which now raise the alarm about the law. "This law creates a lot of uncertainty because you do not know how decisions will be made", says Batka Zoltan who writes for "Népszava", a small daily newspaper in Hungary. He usually focuses on topics revolving around corruption. "Even if you spread true information in a distorted way which could curb the protection of Hungary, you face jail time. But who defines what "distortion" means?", Batka says.

He wants to report despite the new law like he did in the past, without any fear. "Already our work is difficult: I write ten emails to various ministries of the government and maybe one email gets answered." That reminds me of a press conference in the parliament of Budapest in 2018, when Orban got reelected for a third consecutive term. I remember how almost exclusively questions by government-friendly media were accepted, and the questions by independent domestic or international media bluntly rejected, very briefly answered or completely ignored with a smile by Orban.

"It is unclear how much critical press remains after the crisis"

The deputy editor of "Index.hu", Hungary's most popular news website, does not believe the law may lead to self-censorship though. "Getting an interview on record by a doctor for example is difficult regardless of the law. Many of our sources reach out via email and want to remain anonymous," says Veronika Munk. "We do not know how this law will be applied and maybe I am naive but I want to believe that things will not be worse or as bad as in Russia when it comes to the press." Munk sees a different problem at this point: "Those few critical media outlets that depend on advertisement will lose important income, so it is unclear what remains of what's left from the critical press once this crisis is over."

Gergely Marton, editor at HVG, a weekly magazine in Hungary, says he is disappointed. "With this law we are being thrown into the pit: we are being branded and stigmatized and we are under greater pressure than before." Marton says, if Orban wants to throw journalists into jail, he could use other laws, "this is only about increasing and portraying journalists as potential criminals."

On a stroll through Budapest, by chance I get into a conversation with a woman working in fashion design. "I've been asked by the government to produce face masks and other clothes for medical staff for a few euros," she says without giving her name. It will be anonymous sources like her that Hungarian journalists will have to rely on to report about the true scale of the crisis which they will not find in government statements. But whether it will be labeled as "false information" with dire consequences for the author is the question that no one can answer today. All legal tools to silence free media are now in place.