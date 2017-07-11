Lavrov: Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to a ceasefire

Armenia and Azerbaijan said that they have agreed to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting at noon Saturday, following 10 hours of talks between diplomats from the two countries in Moscow hosted by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Since September 27, more than 400 people have been killed in fighting over the contested region, which is an Armenian enclave officially part of Azerbaijan, but under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994.

The two sides agreed to a ceasefire "on humanitarian grounds for exchanging POWs and other detained persons and dead bodies," according to a statement read out by Lavrov.

Armenia and Azerbaijan also agreed to "start substantive talks aimed at the quickly reaching a peaceful solution," Lavrov said, adding that the exact terms of the ceasefire will be agreed to at a later time.

