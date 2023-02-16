  1. Skip to content
Latvian foreign minister: Europe is united on Ukraine

Juri Rescheto
February 16, 2023

Latvia's foreign minister insists Europe is united, despite controversies over tanks and other weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Edgars Rinkevics sat down with DW's Moscow Bureau chief Juri Recheto to discuss the war's impact On the Baltics and the EU.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NaN6
A person walks past billboards of Turkish President and People's Alliance's presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey election: Erdogan, Kilicdaroglu head to a runoff

Politics6 hours ago
