Latvia: Undersea cable likely damaged by external influence

An undersea fiber optic cable between Latvia and Sweden belonging to Latvia State Radio and Television Center (LVRTC) was damaged in the Baltic Sea on Sunday. The cable linked the Latvian town of Ventspils with Sweden's Gotland island.

"We have determined that there is most likely external damage and that it is significant," Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina told reporters following an extraordinary government meeting.

"We are working together with our Swedish Allies and NATO on investigating the incident, including to patrolling the area, as well as inspecting the vessels that were in the area," Silina wrote later on X, adding that the cable was damaged in Sweden's exclusive economic zone.

Meanwhile, the Latvian Navy had sent a patrol boat to inspect a ship suspected of involvement. Two other ships in the area were also under investigation, the navy said.

No impact on users

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson also said his country is working closely with Latvia and NATO. "Sweden will contribute important capabilities to the ongoing effort to investigate the suspected incident," he wrote on X.

The cable is believed to be severely damaged.

"Given that the cable lies at a depth exceeding 50 meters (164 feet), the exact nature of the damage can only be determined once cable repair work begins," LVRTC said in a statement .

LVRTC stated that it continues to provide services via alternative data transmission routes. "Currently, there may be delays in data transmission speeds, but for the most part this does not impact end users in Latvia," the center said.

NATO takes action in the Baltic Sea

In the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, there have been a number of incidents in the Baltic Sea that have damaged power cables, telecommunications links and gas pipelines.

NATO said last week it was launching a security mission called "Baltic Sentry" in which it would deploy frigates, patrol aircraft and naval drones in the Baltic Sea to help protect critical infrastructure. The alliance reserved the right to take action against vessels suspected of posing a security threat.

Last month, Finnish police seized a tanker carrying Russian oil. The ship is suspected of damaging the Finnish-Estonian Estlink 2 power line and four telecommunications cables by dragging its anchor across the seabed.

