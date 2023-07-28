Latvia: Revolution through song

There's no chance Armands Priedols and Alina Igosheva will miss the festival this time. Armands is a lifelong dancer and farmer, and Alina Igosheva is a passionate singer and teacher. But with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the mood in Latvia is tense. The Latvians have only been independent since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Now they once again fear their big neighbor to the east. What does Armands think of the situation - or Alina, who once lived in Russia before immigrating to Latvia years ago? Juri Rescheto went on the road with them both.