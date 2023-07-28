  1. Skip to content
SocietyLatvia

Latvia: Revolution through song

3 hours ago

Songs are integral to Latvian identity. They helped preserve Latvian heritage during Soviet times. Every five years, there is a big choir festival.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UXN0

There's no chance Armands Priedols and Alina Igosheva will miss the festival this time. Armands is a lifelong dancer and farmer, and Alina Igosheva is a passionate singer and teacher. But with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the mood in Latvia is tense. The Latvians have only been independent since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Now they once again fear their big neighbor to the east. What does Armands think of the situation - or Alina, who once lived in Russia before immigrating to Latvia years ago? Juri Rescheto went on the road with them both.

About the show

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

This video frame grab image shows General Abdourahmane 'Omar' Tchiani speaking on national television

Niger coup: General Tchiani declared new leader

Politics12 hours ago
