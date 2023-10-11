Latin America reacts to Hamas attacks on Israel

Many Latin American governments have condemned the terror attacks on Israel by Hamas. They have also made a point of expressing their solidarity with Palestinians.

Most Latin American governments have criticized the October 7 attacks in Israel by the militant group Hamas. Yet many Latin American governments also expressed solidarity with Palestinians and the Palestinian territories alongside their official condemnations of the attacks.

The Israel Defense Forces sealed off the Gaza Strip and launched retaliatory airstrikes following Saturday's attacks by Hamas, which has been designated as a terror organization by the EU, US and Israel, among other governments. As of Wednesday, more than 1,100 people, including at least 300 children, had been killed in IDF operations in Gaza, according to Palestinian health officials, and over 5,000 injured. The conflict has also spilled over into the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Israel's Health Ministry reports that 1,200 people have been killed and more than 3,000 injured.

On Saturday, Colombia's Foreign Ministry released a press statement saying the government "strongly condemns terrorism and attacks against the civilian population." One day later, the statement was replaced by a new press release that no longer included the word "terrorism." Neither press statement mentioned Hamas.

Colombian President Petro addressed the UN General Assembly in September Image: Richard Drew/AP/picture alliance

"If I had lived in the Germany of '33, I would have fought on the side of the Jews," Colombian President Gustavo Petro wrote Sunday on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, "and if I had lived in Palestine in 1948, I would have fought on the Palestinian side." In his description of the decadeslong conflict, Petro compared "the immense injustice suffered by the Palestinian people" to "the immense injustice that the Jews suffered under the Nazis in Europe since 1933."

Israel's ambassador to Colombia, Gali Dagan, lambasted Petro's statements, engaging in a fiery exchange with the president on X by replying that "more than 100 Israeli citizens were kidnapped from their homes in the hands of the terrorist Hamas army."

Petro replied that Colombia's government is committed to ensuring that "there is not a single hostage in the entire territory of Palestine and Israel."

Bolivia's 'deep concern'

Israel maintains diplomatic relations with all Latin American countries with the exceptions of Cuba, Bolivia and Venezuela. Bolivia and Venezuela broke off ties with Israel in 2009 in protest of the IDF military operation in Gaza at the time.

After Saturday's attacks, the government of Bolivia expressed "deep concern" about "violent events" in the "Gaza Strip between Israel and Palestine," but also criticized the "inaction of the United Nations and the Security Council," adding that an "organization charged with promoting peace and human rights cannot continue ignoring the consequences of this situation."

Cuba's government has called the current conflict "a consequence of 75 years of permanent violation of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and Israel's aggressive and expansionist policies."

Venezuela's government did not expressly condemn Saturday's attacks, but called for "genuine negotiations" between Israeli and Palestinian officials.

Israel has launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and sealed off the territory Image: Hassan Eslaiah/AP/picture alliance

Bukele condemns Hamas

In contrast to many of his peers, El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele called out Hamas explicitly. On X, Bukele wrote : "As a Salvadoran with Palestinian ancestry, I'm sure the best thing that could happen to the Palestinian people is for Hamas to completely disappear. Those savage beasts do not represent the Palestinians. Anyone who supports the Palestinian cause would make a great mistake siding with those criminals." Bukele compared Hamas to gangs in El Salvador who are responsible for violent robberies, protection rackets, kidnappings, rapes, murders and other crimes.

Bukele has declared "war" on El Salvador's criminal gangs. Last year, he imposed a state of emergency, allowing individuals to be arrested without warrants. Various nongovernmental organizations criticize Bukele for violating Salvadorans' human rights.

Argentina's Jewish community put out a press statement "strongly condemning the brutal, murderous offensive by the Hamas terrorist group against Israel." Argentina's 200,000 Jews make up the largest Jewish population in Latin America, and the sixth-largest in the world. On X, Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez expressed "strong condemnation" of the "brutal terrorist attack perpetrated by Hamas from the Gaza Strip against the State of Israel."

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele likened Hamas to criminal gangs Image: Camilo Freedman/SOPA/ZUMA/IMAGO

Chile's government also condemned the attacks on Israel "in the strongest terms," expressing "sympathy and solidarity with the Israeli people" and families of the victims.

In a press release, Chile's Palestinian Community reiterated its hope for a "peaceful solution with full respect for international law and human rights." It added that Israel had committed "for 75 years the systematic violation of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people." Chile is home to one of the largest Palestinian populations outside of the Middle East.

Brazil, which currently holds the presidency of the UN Security Council, also condemned Saturday's attacks. In a statement, Brazil's Foreign Ministry called for "maximum restraint" by all sides to avoid further escalation.

Hamas militants attacked Israel on Saturday, killing hundreds of people Image: AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP

Mexico's government stressed the need for a political solution to the conflict. A press release by the Foreign Ministry said : "Mexico is in favor of a comprehensive, definitive two-State solution to the conflict that addresses Israel's legitimate security concerns and allows for the consolidation of a politically and economically viable Palestinian State that lives side by side with Israel within secure and internationally recognized borders in accordance with the United Nations resolutions."

This article was translated from German.