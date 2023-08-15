Late flurry sees Spain through to first World Cup final

Spain have advanced to the final of the World Cup, beating Sweden 2-1. After a largely uneventful 80 minutes, both teams left their best for last.

Appearing in the semifinals of the World Cup for the first time, Spain have overcome Sweden to move on to face either co-hosts Australia or European champions England in Sunday's final.

After what was a less-than-inspiring 80 minutes from both sides, both of which had their phases of pressurizing their opponents, the match came alive with a goal out of nowhere in the 81st minute.

Again, it was Salma Paralluelo, who had put Spain through to the semis with her extra-time strike against the Netherlands last Friday, who looked to be the hero. Receiving the ball in the central Sweden area, somehow she managed to elude two defenders to strike the ball to the low, right corner of the Scandinavians' goal to break the deadlock.

Just as most thought this would stand up as the winner though, Rebecka Blomquist hit a volley from a good position in the Spain area to draw Sweden level. Again it looked as if the supporters in a chilly and wet Eden Park would have to endure at least another half hour to determine a winner.

However, again, almost out of nothing, Spain's Olga Carmona struck from just outside the box in the 90th minute to advance her side to her country's first final.

Sweden bowed out after another defeat at the penultimate hurdle, having also made the semifinals in France four years ago and the final four at last year's European Championship.

Spain's opponents are to be determined in Wednesday's semifinal.