  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Afghanistan
Niger
FIFA World Cup
SoccerGlobal issues

Late flurry sees Spain through to first World Cup final

Chuck Penfold
1 hour ago

Spain have advanced to the final of the World Cup, beating Sweden 2-1. After a largely uneventful 80 minutes, both teams left their best for last.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VBet
Olga Carmona celebrates her winning goal with two teammates
Olga Carmona's late, stunning top-of-the-box strike made the difference for SpainImage: Brett Phibbs/AAP/IMAGO

Appearing in the semifinals of the World Cup for the first time, Spain have overcome Sweden to move on to face either co-hosts Australia or European champions England in Sunday's final.

After what was a less-than-inspiring 80 minutes from both sides, both of which had their phases of pressurizing their opponents, the match came alive with a goal out of nowhere in the 81st minute.

Again, it was Salma Paralluelo, who had put Spain through to the semis with her extra-time strike against the Netherlands last Friday, who looked to be the hero. Receiving the ball in the central Sweden area, somehow she managed to elude two defenders to strike the ball to the low, right corner of the Scandinavians' goal to break the deadlock.

Just as most thought this would stand up as the winner though, Rebecka Blomquist hit a volley from a good position in the Spain area to draw Sweden level. Again it looked as if the supporters in a chilly and wet Eden Park would have to endure at least another half hour to determine a winner.

However, again, almost out of nothing, Spain's Olga Carmona struck from just outside the box in the 90th minute to advance her side to her country's first final.

Sweden bowed out after another defeat at the penultimate hurdle, having also made the semifinals in France four years ago and the final four at last year's European Championship.

Spain's opponents are to be determined in Wednesday's semifinal.

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Taliban fighter stands guard as women wait to receive food rations distributed by a humanitarian aid group, in Kabul,

Afghanistan: 2 years of Taliban rule 'worse than feared'

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Yoweri Musevini to sign anti-LGBT law

Uganda's LGBTQ+ community lives in fear

Uganda's LGBTQ+ community lives in fear

EqualityAugust 14, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Indian and Pakistani soldiers lower their respective national flags during a flag off ceremony at India and Pakistan joint border check post, Wagah

Many young Pakistanis want stronger ties with India

Many young Pakistanis want stronger ties with India

SocietyAugust 13, 202303:25 min
More from Asia

Germany

Four youths in front of a fence and accomodation facility for refugees

Germany sees surge in Turkish asylum seekers

Germany sees surge in Turkish asylum seekers

Society19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A woman walks past a currency exchange office in Moscow

Russian ruble tanks amid Vladimir Putin's war economy

Russian ruble tanks amid Vladimir Putin's war economy

Business2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A poster of Egypt's ousted President Mohammed Morsi among debris from a protest camp in Rabaa, Cairo.

Egypt's Rabaa massacre: Still waiting for justice

Egypt's Rabaa massacre: Still waiting for justice

PoliticsAugust 13, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Young people are greeted by a crowd as they walk up stairs

Climate victory: Bad news for oil and coal?

Climate victory: Bad news for oil and coal?

Nature and Environment15 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A young man in red swimming trunks flips into a swimming pool on the coast

Cuba's luxury seaside pools find a second life

Cuba's luxury seaside pools find a second life

Society22 hours ago7 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage