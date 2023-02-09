  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Gabon
Extreme weather
Ukraine
MigrationMali

Last shelter for migrants - The gateway to the Sahara

September 2, 2023

In Mali, the city of Gao is a gateway to the Sahara. Thousands of people from all over Africa pass through Gao: those heading for Europe and those forced to turn back. Both groups stop at a special place here, that exists just for them: the "House of the Migrant".

https://p.dw.com/p/4VqM1

For decades, Gao has been an important transit point for migrants on their long journey to Europe. But the Malian city in the Sahel region has also become a refuge for those whose dream of migrating to Europe has ended and find themselves forced to turn back. Their paths converge in one place: the "House of the Migrant". 
The House of the Migrant welcomes hundreds of people every year. They include the intrepid, who try tirelessly again and again, as well as those who are setting out for Europe for the first time. The migrants come from all over Africa: Mali, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Congo, Ghana, Guinea, Niger, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Angola, Senegal. This house with the colorful walls welcomes them all, along with their fears, sadness and hope. 
Esther and Kady are 15 and 16 years old. The teenagers from Burkina Faso stop at the house to gather strength for their onward journey north. They make friends with Natacha, a migrant who has lost all hope of reuniting with her relatives. The three of them form a kind of family and share moments full of joy, hope and caring. But for Esther and Kady, a different journey is in store than the one that confronts many other migrants, whose paths are so often marked by failures and traumatic experiences. 

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

School students attend a lesson as they shelter inside a metro station during an air raid alert in May, 2023

Ukraine updates: Kyiv schools on alert over bomb threats

ConflictsSeptember 1, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

South Africans are coming to terms with a building fire in Johannesburg that killed at least 74 people.

Deadly South Africa fire a 'wake-up call' on housing

Deadly South Africa fire a 'wake-up call' on housing

CatastropheSeptember 1, 202302:09 min
More from Africa

Asia

Male students are seen sitting in a classroom a university in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, sitting next to a group of empty chairs hidden behind a white screen

Taliban stop women scholars from studying in Dubai

Taliban stop women scholars from studying in Dubai

ConflictsAugust 31, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Germany's governing coalition low in polls

Germans pessimistic about country's economic slump

Germans pessimistic about country's economic slump

PoliticsSeptember 1, 202302:04 min
More from Germany

Europe

A man stands on a pile of rubble while a bulldozer digs through the rubble

Turkey's earthquake victims battle homelessness and dust

Turkey's earthquake victims battle homelessness and dust

CatastropheSeptember 1, 202305:13 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi gestures with his hand as he speaks

Egypt targets activists in presidential election run-up

Egypt targets activists in presidential election run-up

PoliticsSeptember 1, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

The Nvidia logo

US chipmaker Nvidia strikes AI gold

US chipmaker Nvidia strikes AI gold

BusinessAugust 31, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A grave with flowers and a framed photograph with a man in a suit

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

ConflictsAugust 30, 202301:59 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage