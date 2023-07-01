  1. Skip to content
Last Exit for Reintegration

Manuel Vering
January 7, 2023

On the surface, boxing is all about landing as many punches as possible on your opponent. But it is also a sport that can help people overcome difficulties. We portray Burak and Saskia, two young people from Munich who were in danger of going off the rails. Burak has 27 criminal convictions. Saskia’s father died at a very young age. Boxing has provided them a new opportunity.

About the show

DW Sports Life Sendungslogo RGB

Sports Life — Speak the Global Language of Sport

Sports Life presents sports stories, interviews with stars and reports from around the world. The magazine covers one topic a week and shows you how sport changes people’s lives. Everything we know about life can be found in sports.

