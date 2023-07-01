Last Exit for Reintegration

Manuel Vering

On the surface, boxing is all about landing as many punches as possible on your opponent. But it is also a sport that can help people overcome difficulties. We portray Burak and Saskia, two young people from Munich who were in danger of going off the rails. Burak has 27 criminal convictions. Saskia’s father died at a very young age. Boxing has provided them a new opportunity.