Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Laschet, Armin

Armin Laschet is the chairman of Germany's center-right Christian Democrats (CDU), the Premier of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, and the conservative CDU/CSU's top candidate to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The 59-year-old Armin Laschet has been the premier of Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia, since 2017. A Catholic from the Rhine region, he stands most strongly for a continuation of Angela Merkel's course and a "CDU of the center." A trained lawyer and journalist, Laschet is a veteran of many political forums who was a European Parliament MP from 1999 to 2005. Here is all DW content on Armin Laschet.

In this photo taken with a television camera control light in the foreground, Christian Democratic Union party chairman Armin Laschet speaks to media at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

German politics: The tricky process of electing new party leaders 09.11.2021

After their defeat in the German election, the Christian Democrats have decided to let the grassroots members choose the next party leader directly. But that strategy often backfires, as other parties have found. 
NRW Verkehrsministerium informiert ueber Haushalt 2022 Aktuell, 19.08.2021, Duesseldorf, Verkehrsminister von Nordrhein-Westfalen Hendrik Wuest im Portrait informiert bei einem Presse Briefing den Entwurf des Haushalts 2022 des Verkehrsressorts im Verkehrsministerium in Duesseldorf Duesseldorf Nordrhein-Westfalen Deutschland *** NRW Ministry of Transport informs about budget 2022 News, 19 08 2021, Duesseldorf, Minister of Transport of North Rhine-Westphalia Hendrik Wuest in portrait informs at a press briefing the draft budget 2022 of the transport department in the Ministry of Transport in Duesseldorf Duesseldorf North Rhine-Westphalia Germany

Germany: Hendrik Wüst to take helm of most populous state 27.10.2021

North Rhine-Westphalia's parliament has chosen Christian Democrat Hendrik Wüst as the state's new premier. He will manage a region with a population larger than that of the Netherlands.
Armin Laschet, CDU-Bundesvorsitzender und Ministerpräsident von Nordrhein-Westfalen, spricht beim Deutschlandtag der Jungen Union im Messe- und Congress Centrum Halle Münsterland.

Germany: Armin Laschet steps down as NRW state premier 25.10.2021

The 60-year-old has served as the head of Germany's most populous state since 2017. His resignation comes after the conservative CDU suffered an unprecedented defeat in recent elections with him as its main candidate.
Armin Laschet, CDU-Bundesvorsitzender und Ministerpräsident von Nordrhein-Westfalen, spricht beim Deutschlandtag der Jungen Union im Messe- und Congress Centrum Halle Münsterland.

Germany: CDU chief Laschet shoulders blame for election debacle 16.10.2021

Armin Laschet, the leader of Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats, says he will quit as head of Germany's most-populous state. The announcement came as he took responsibility for the party's poor election performance.
News Bilder des Tages 17.07.2018 - Gründung der öCDU Bayern˜ durch Zentrum für politische Schönheit vor CSU Landeszentrale - Am frühen Abend des 17. Juli trafen sich Personen um das Künstlerkollektiv öZentrum für politische Schönheit˜, das immer wieder mit gesellschaftskritischer Perfomance Wellen schlägt, vor der Landeszentrale der CSU in München. Während rund hundert Teilnehmerinnen und Teilnehmer Reden zur Gründung der CDU in Bayern und eine Analyse der jüngsten Taten und Reden der bayerischen Unionspartei zuhörten, begannen Aktivisten das Parteilogo an der Außenfassade mit einem CDU Logo zu überhängen. Daraufhin löste die Polizei die Versammlung auf und erteilte allen Anwesenden - inklusive Presseverteretern - einen Platzverweis. *** 17 07 2018 Foundation of the öCDU Bayern through the Center for Political Beauty in front of the CS Copyright: xMichaelxTrammerx

How Germany's CDU is digesting its historic defeat 12.10.2021

Swiftly and brutally open — that's how Angela Merkel's venerable party wants to overcome its current crisis. It's a path with many perilous unknowns. And it's happening too quickly for some.

25/09/2021*** Billboards with election campaign posters showing the three chancellor candidates in the September 26 federal election, (L-R) co-leader of Germany's Greens (Die Gruenen) Annalena Baerbock, German Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor of the Social Democratic SPD Party Olaf Scholz and Christian Democratic Union CDU leader Armin Laschet are seen in Berlin on September 25, 2021. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany: Survey shows favor for Scholz candidacy amid coalition talks 07.10.2021

As the parties continue talks with their sights set on forming a new coalition government, support for the SPD's Olaf Scholz has continued to grow among German voters, according to a new survey.
03.10.2021 Markus Söder, CSU Vorsitzender, kommt zur Vorbereitung von Sondierungsgesprächen zwischen der CDU/CSU und der FDP am Konrad-Adenauer-Haus an.

Germany: CSU leader Söder sees coalition with conservatives as rejected 06.10.2021

Bavarian lawmaker Markus Söder says conservatives in Germany will likely face a new era in opposition. His assessment contrasts strongly with that of fellow conservative leader Armin Laschet.
Armin Laschet, CDU-Bundesvorsitzender und Ministerpräsident von Nordrhein-Westfalen, Annalena Baerbock, Bundesvorsitzende von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, Robert Habeck, Bundesvorsitzender von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, Markus Söder, Ministerpräsident von Bayern und CSU Chef, kommt zu zu den Pressestatements zu den Sondierungsgesprächen zwischen der CDU/CSU und Bündnis 90/Die Grünen im EUREF Campus. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany's conservatives enthusiastic after meeting with Greens 05.10.2021

CDU leader Armin Laschet said the parties' political differences were "not insurmountable," but the Greens appeared less sure. Leaders from four parties have been meeting as Germany's future remains unclear.
DW TTP - Sondersendung To The Point

Youth vote: How much change does Germany need? 30.09.2021

After the election nearly all parties are promising change and a fresh start. But how do young people see their country's political future? Guests; Valerie Höhne (Der Spiegel), Raghida Bahnam (Freelance Jounalist), Benjamin Alvarez (DW)
Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU) zeigt den erhobenen Daumen Olaf Scholz (SPD), Bundesminister der Finanzen, im Bundestag zu Beginn der Haushaltswoche.

Angela Merkel congratulates Olaf Scholz on 'election success' 29.09.2021

Both the outgoing chancellor and her would-be successor, Armin Laschet, have congratulated Scholz. The center-left SPD emerged as Germany's largest party in the Bundestag following Sunday's election.
Ralph Brinkhaus, Vorsitzender der CDU/CSU Bundestagsfraktion, spricht bei einem Pressestatement vor Beginn der Sitzung der CDU/CSU Bundestagsfraktion.

German CDU/CSU compromises on key job amid post-election coalition limbo 29.09.2021

After their election drubbing, Germany's conservatives have voted to keep their parliamentary group leader, Ralph Brinkhaus. But only for a limited time until April, when a coalition is likely to have been formed.
27.09.2021, Magdeburg - Mitarbeiter einer Werbefirma bauen Wahlplakate der CDU und SPD in der Landeshauptstadt ab. Einen Tag nach der Bundestagswahl verschwinden langsam die großen Wahlplakate der Parteien aus dem Stadtbild. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German election: Discord grows in Merkel's CDU after historic low result — as it happened 28.09.2021

Conservative lawmakers are growing louder in their critiques of chancellor candidate Armin Laschet, who has stuck by his determination to try and form a government. DW has the latest.
Annalena Baerbock, Kanzlerkandidatin und Bundesvorsitzende von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, und Robert Habeck, Bundesvorsitzender, kommen bei der Wahlparty von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen auf die Bühne.

Germany's Green Party: A victory that doesn't feel like one 27.09.2021

The Greens have won 15% of the vote in the federal election. The environmentalist party will likely be part of the next government, but their dream of taking the chancellorship is over for now.
Olaf Scholz, Finanzminister und SPD-Kanzlerkandidat, winkt während der Wahlparty im Willy-Brandt-Haus.

Germany votes: Big gains for center-left parties, heavy losses for conservatives — as it happened 27.09.2021

Angela Merkel's conservatives have suffered their worst postwar result. The center-left Social Democrats now lead, preliminary results show. Both parties say they are ready to form the next coalition.
Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister and SPD candidate for Chancellor waves to his supporters after German parliament election at the Social Democratic Party, SPD, headquarters in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Germany votes: SPD hold slim lead, CDU slumps to worst showing in decades 27.09.2021

The center-left Social Democrats are ahead of the conservative CDU/CSU bloc by almost two percentage points, preliminary election results show. In such a tight race, the possibilities for a coalition are still unclear.
An illuminated logo of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party is pictured in front of the conference venue, the International Maritime Museum, during a closed conference of the CDU federal executive committee in Hamburg, northern Germany on January 17, 2020. (Photo by MORRIS MAC MATZEN / AFP)

The CDU: Germany's major postwar party seeking to redefine itself 26.09.2021

The Christian Democrats are not only Germany's leading party. The CDU is also an institution that's very much the product of history. But the poor showing in the latest general election prompts some soul-searching.
Show more articles