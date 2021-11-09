Laschet, Armin

Armin Laschet is the chairman of Germany's center-right Christian Democrats (CDU), the Premier of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, and the conservative CDU/CSU's top candidate to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The 59-year-old Armin Laschet has been the premier of Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia, since 2017. A Catholic from the Rhine region, he stands most strongly for a continuation of Angela Merkel's course and a "CDU of the center." A trained lawyer and journalist, Laschet is a veteran of many political forums who was a European Parliament MP from 1999 to 2005.