Las Vegas: Police say threat over in university shooting

The University of Nevada at Las Vegas was the scene of an active shooting incident, according to police and the university. Police say the perpetrator is dead and the threat to public safety over.

Police on Wednesday responded to a shooting at the University of Nevada's Las Vegas (UNLV) campus.

The university released a post on X shortly after noon local time (2000 GMT) Wednesday telling students, "This is not a test. RUN-HIDE-FIGHT."

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMP) also took to social media Wednesday to announce that officers were at the scene and had "contained" the suspect. Moments later the department announced that the suspect "has been located and is deceased."

Sheriff Kevin McMahill later added that there was no further threat on campus.

Authorities released no additional information on the shooter but told students and residents to avoid the area near the shooting, which took place at Beam Hall, where the university's business school is located. The UNLV student union is also located next to the building.

The department had previously said there appeared to be "multiple victims."

It was initially unclear how many victims there were, and the severity of their injuries.

"There are a number of victims that have been transported to area hospitals," McMahill said during a press conference. "I don't want to give you false information and tell you how many victims that we have. But we will be providing that update very, very shortly."

University authorities instructed people to "shelter in place" until further notice, saying the all clear had not been given, and adding: "Police are evacuating buildings one at a time. This remains an active investigation."

The LVMP said it had "no idea about motive."

Las Vegas no stranger to mass shootings

This weekend the US logged its 37th and 38th mass shootings of the year, surpassing last year's grim record of 36.

A mass shooting is defined as an incident in which four or more people are killed, not including the perpetrator.

At least 203 people have been killed in mass shootings in the US this year.

Las Vegas was also the site of one of the worst such incidents in US history when in 2017 a lone gunman in a 32nd-floor suite in the Mandalay Bay Casino killed 60 people and injured over 400 more when he shot more than 1,000 rounds at a crowd gathered at a country music festival below.

js/rc (AP, Reuters)