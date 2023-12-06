Las Vegas: Police respond to active shooting at university

The University of Nevada at Las Vegas is the scene of an active mass shooting incident, according to police and the university. Police now say the shooter is dead.

Police are responding to an active shooter situation on the University of Nevada at Las Vegas (UNLV) campus.

The university released a post on X on Wednesday telling students, "This is not a test. RUN-HIDE-FIGHT."

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMP) also took to social media Wednesday to announce that officers were at the scene and had "contained" the suspect. Moments later the department announced, "the suspect has been located and is deceased."

The LVMP told students and residents to avoid the area near the shooting, which took place at Beam Hall, where the university's business school is located. The UNLV student union is also located next to the building.

The department had previously said there appeared to be "multiple victims."

At this time it is unclear how many victims there are and how severe their injuries are.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come…

js/sms (AP, Reuters)