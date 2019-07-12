 Large undersea earthquake strikes in the Caribbean | News | DW | 28.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Large undersea earthquake strikes in the Caribbean

The epicenter was located south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica, prompting initial fears of a tsunami, though those concerns have since passed. The US Geological Survey put the earthquake's strength at magnitude 7.7.

Office workers in Havana on the streets following an earthquake on January 28, 2020 (Getty Images/A. Roque)

A powerful 7.7 earthquake struck the Caribbean, the US Geological Survey said on Tuesday. The quake's epicenter was 117 kilometers (73 miles) northwest of Jamaica's town of Lucea and just south of Cuba, and had a depth of 10 kilometers.

The quake was felt across much of the island of Jamaica, lasting for several seconds, the Kingston-based Jamaica Observer newspaper reported.

In Cuba's capital Havana, residents were evacuated out of buildings when the city was rattled by the quake (pictured), which was also felt in Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba and Cienfuegos.

  • Hurricane Dorian seen from space (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/Zuma Wire/NOAA)

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Heading up the US coast

    Dorian has been downgraded to a Category 3 storm, after exiting the Bahamas. It has continued on a north and northeast path, brushing past Florida and on its way to Georgia and South and North Carolina. Dorian had exploded from a Category 3 to Category 5 hurricane within just two days, with maximal sustained winds reaching up to 295 kilometers (185 miles) per hour, as it hit the Bahamas.

  • Aerial footage of the devastation in the Abaco Islands after Hurricane Dorian.

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Abaco Islands 'decimated'

    Aerial footage of the Abaco Islands, Dorian's worst-hit area, showed vast devastation following the storm. Hundreds of homes were missing their roofs, cars were overturned, and widespread flooding and debris was strewn all over. Bahamas' Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said sections of the island had been "decimated."

  • George Bolter, left, and his parents walk through the remains of his home destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Bahamas

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Death toll expected to rise

    As of Wednesday evening, 20 people were confirmed dead in the Bahamas due to the storm. Storm surges of 10 to 20 feet (3 to 6 meters) left wide areas in the archipelago under water. The international airport and hospital in the main city of Freeport were under water, complicating rescue operations.

  • Volunteers rescue a family straded by floodwaters due to Hurricane Dorian in Freeport

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Bahamas hit hardest

    The eye of the storm moved very slowly, and residents were forced to cope with more than 30 hours of hurricane winds, torrential rain and flooding.

  • Donald Trump speaking to the media about hurricane Dorian (Getty Images/T. Brenner)

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Bad time for golf

    US President Donald Trump has described the storm as "monstrous" and urged everyone to heed any evacuation orders given by the authorities. Previously, Florida officials issued a mandatory evacuation order for Palm Beach County, home of Trump's Mar-a-Lago golf resort. The governors of Georgia and South Carolina also ordered mandatory evacuations of their states' coastal areas.

  • An evacuee lies on a cot at an evacuation shelter for people with special needs, in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School in Stuart, Florida (picture-alliance/AP Photo/G. Herbert)

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Better safe than sorry

    The hurricane's path and very slow progress have continued to cause confusion. Even if the storm only grazes the US east coast, local authorities have already set up shelters and urged those in vulnerable areas to relocate.

  • Shoppers in central Florida (picture-alliance/AP/Orlando Sentinel/J. Burbank)

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Waiting for water

    The slow movement of the storm left many in Florida holding their breaths and rushing to stock up on food, water and medicine to last them at least seven days. This Costco store in central Florida only allowed two cases of bottled water per person.

  • NASA employees look on as the Artemis launch tower rolls back (Reuters/S. Sesius)

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Science vs. nature

    NASA scientists developed this mobile launch pad to help them send more humans to the moon. As the storm threatened to come close to Cape Canaveral, they decided to move it into the massive Vehicle Assembly Building to keep it safe. But NASA was spared the worst, as the storm inched just off the coast of Florida.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


It was not immediately clear if the earthquake caused any damage or injuries. The International Tsunami Information Center (ITC) issued an initial warning, though this was later lifted.

"The tsunami threat has now largely passed," the ITC said.

Read more: To fly or not to fly? The environmental cost of air travel

Meanwhile, the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that based on all available data, waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meter above the tide level were possible for portions of Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico, the Cayman Islands and Jamaica.

  • A woman walks near a mosque amid rubbish from the Indian Ocean tsunami in December 2004 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/str)

    In pictures: Asia commemorates the 2004 tsunami

    Indonesia hit first and hardest

    Indonesia's Aceh province, which was closest to the earthquake, was the first to be hit by the tsunami shortly after the magnitude 9 quake struck on December 26, 2004. The northwest coast of Sumatra saw waves as high as 30 meters (100 feet) move up to 3.2 kilometers (2 miles) inland. More than 170,000 people died in Indonesia alone. Only larger and sturdier buildings, like this mosque, survived.

  • Groups of people sit and pray at a cemetary in Banda Aceh (Getty Images/AFP/C. Mahyuddin)

    In pictures: Asia commemorates the 2004 tsunami

    Prayers and flowers at mass graves

    Fifteen years on, thousands of people gathered close to mass graves for the victims in Banda Aceh to pray and leave flowers. Flags were set at half mask throughout the province and nearby, fishers canceled sea trips in their boats as a mark of respect to the dead. The bodies of many of the victims have never been found but years later, some remains continue to be discovered.

  • Piles of debris left in Phi Phi island following the huge waves in December 2004 (Getty Images/AFP/P. Kittiwongsakul)

    In pictures: Asia commemorates the 2004 tsunami

    Tourists in Thailand caught off guard

    More than 8,000 people, including many tourists, were killed when the tsunami slammed into Thailand's southwestern coast. The region is a popular destination for many foreign and local tourists during Christmas. Beach resorts in Phang Nga, Phuket and the Phi Phi islands were some of the hardest-hit areas. Years after the disaster, the bodies of almost 400 victims remain unidentified and unclaimed.

  • People mourn victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami at the Tsunami Memorial Park in Ban Nam Khem, Thailand (picture-alliance/dpa/ Xinhua News Agency)

    In pictures: Asia commemorates the 2004 tsunami

    Thai fishing village remembers lives lost

    On Thursday, hundreds attended a tsunami memorial ceremony at Ban Nam Khem, a small fishing village that lost about half of its population of 5,000 when the waves rolled in. Tourists and locals attended the service at the Ban Nam Khem Tsunami Memorial Park, where they viewed a photo display of victims and laid flowers.

  • A train flung from its tracks from the huge wave in Sri Lanka in December 2004 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/V. Thian)

    In pictures: Asia commemorates the 2004 tsunami

    Overcrowded train flipped from its tracks

    Sri Lanka witnessed a death toll of 30,000 from the tsunami including more than 1,500 people who had crowded into this train from Colombo to the southern port city of Galle. Already overcrowded when the first wave struck, many nearby locals seeking sanctuary climbed on top of the carriages, only for the train to flipped off the tracks by subsequent walls of water.

  • People board a memorial train in Sri Lanka's capital to remember the victims of the 2004 tsunami disaster (NDR/B. Musch-Borowska)

    In pictures: Asia commemorates the 2004 tsunami

    Memorial train stops at Sri Lanka's ground zero

    Fifteen years on, hundreds of people boarded a train in Sri Lanka's capital to take the same journey. The train to Galle stopped close to the exact location near Peraliya where the original train was overturned and dragged several meters. Several people brought flowers to lay at the tracks. Nearby is the Tsunami Memorial Buddha statue at Peraliya which has become a regular place of remembrance.

  • People in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu walk past boats that washed ashore during the 2004 tsunami disaster (picture-alliance/AP Photo/G. Singh)

    In pictures: Asia commemorates the 2004 tsunami

    Boats pushed ashore in India

    In India, over 12,400 people lost their lives when the devastating tsunami hit. The town of Nagapattinam (pictured above) was one of the worst-hit coastal areas in the southern Indian province of Tamil Nadu.

  • Women scatter flower petals in the waters of the Bay of Bengal during a prayer ceremony for the victims of the 2004 tsunami (Reuters/P. Ravikumar)

    In pictures: Asia commemorates the 2004 tsunami

    Floral tributes in India

    Thousands of people gathered at memorials in India on the anniversary of the disaster. People scattered flower petals in the Bay of Bengal and observed a minute of silence at the time the tsunami struck the coast fifteen years ago.

    Author: Nik Martin


jcg, jsi/msh (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Turkey targets critics after deadly earthquake

In the wake of Turkey's deadly earthquake, experts have said they explicitly told the government it must act to prevent deaths but were rebuffed. Now, Ankara is going after those who criticized its disaster response. (28.01.2020)  

In pictures: Asia commemorates the 2004 tsunami

In 2004, a day after Christmas, a powerful earthquake triggered a giant tsunami that killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries. For many, the memories of the devastation caused by the huge wall of water are still fresh. (26.12.2019)  

Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

Hurricane Dorian has gathered force and hit the Bahamas on its slow path toward the southeastern US. Experts warned of the life-threatening "fury" of one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the Atlantic. (05.09.2019)  

Related content

Alexander von Humboldt, Aime Bonpland, Ejido von Quito, Vue du Cajambe, Ecuador, Cayambe, 1801

How Alexander von Humboldt put South America on the map 12.07.2019

After an unprecedented five-year tour of South America, Mexico and Cuba, Humboldt returned to Europe a hero. Not only was he honored for surviving such an expedition, he freely shared all of his newly acquired knowledge.

USA Sylvester | Times Square New York

New Year's 2020 around the world: As it happened 31.12.2019

People across the globe have not just rung in a new year, but a new decade. Germany has joined the world in welcoming 2020. DW tracked the New Year's festivities live.

Tagebücher Alexander von Humboldt Staatsbibliothek Berlin

Seeing the unicorn. The curious journey of Humboldt's travel journals 06.09.2019

Alexander von Humboldt's Latin American travel journals are a wonder. Their pages detail his expedition and are once again stored in the vaults of Berlin's State Library. Will they ever reveal all their secrets?

Advertisement