 Large undersea earthquake strikes in the Caribbean | News | DW | 28.01.2020

News

Large undersea earthquake strikes in the Caribbean

The epicenter was located south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica, prompting initial fears of a tsunami, though those concerns have since passed. The US Geological Survey put the earthquake's strength at magnitude 7.7.

Office workers in Havana on the streets following an earthquake on January 28, 2020 (Getty Images/A. Roque)

A powerful 7.7 earthquake struck the Caribbean, the US Geological Survey said on Tuesday. The quake's epicenter was 117 kilometers (73 miles) northwest of Jamaica's town of Lucea and just south of Cuba, and had a depth of 10 kilometers.

The quake was felt across much of the island of Jamaica, lasting for several seconds, the Kingston-based Jamaica Observer newspaper reported.

In Cuba's capital Havana, residents were evacuated out of buildings when the city was rattled by the quake (pictured), which was also felt in Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba and Cienfuegos.

It was not immediately clear if the earthquake caused any damage or injuries. The International Tsunami Information Center (ITC) issued an initial warning, though this was later lifted.

"The tsunami threat has now largely passed," the ITC said.

Meanwhile, the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that based on all available data, waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meter above the tide level were possible for portions of Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico, the Cayman Islands and Jamaica. Indeed, the Cayman Islands recorded an aftershock of magnitude 6.5 as a result of the quake.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


jcg, jsi/msh (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

