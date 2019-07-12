Large undersea earthquake strikes in the Caribbean

A powerful 7.7 earthquake struck the Caribbean, the US Geological Survey said on Tuesday. The quake's epicenter was 117 kilometers (73 miles) northwest of Jamaica's town of Lucea and just south of Cuba, and had a depth of 10 kilometers.

The quake was felt across much of the island of Jamaica, lasting for several seconds, the Kingston-based Jamaica Observer newspaper reported.

In Cuba's capital Havana, residents were evacuated out of buildings when the city was rattled by the quake (pictured), which was also felt in Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba and Cienfuegos.

It was not immediately clear if the earthquake caused any damage or injuries. The International Tsunami Information Center (ITC) issued an initial warning, though this was later lifted.

"The tsunami threat has now largely passed," the ITC said.

Read more: To fly or not to fly? The environmental cost of air travel

Meanwhile, the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that based on all available data, waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meter above the tide level were possible for portions of Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico, the Cayman Islands and Jamaica. Indeed, the Cayman Islands recorded an aftershock of magnitude 6.5 as a result of the quake.

Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean Heading up the US coast Dorian has been downgraded to a Category 3 storm, after exiting the Bahamas. It has continued on a north and northeast path, brushing past Florida and on its way to Georgia and South and North Carolina. Dorian had exploded from a Category 3 to Category 5 hurricane within just two days, with maximal sustained winds reaching up to 295 kilometers (185 miles) per hour, as it hit the Bahamas.

Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean Abaco Islands 'decimated' Aerial footage of the Abaco Islands, Dorian's worst-hit area, showed vast devastation following the storm. Hundreds of homes were missing their roofs, cars were overturned, and widespread flooding and debris was strewn all over. Bahamas' Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said sections of the island had been "decimated."

Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean Death toll expected to rise As of Wednesday evening, 20 people were confirmed dead in the Bahamas due to the storm. Storm surges of 10 to 20 feet (3 to 6 meters) left wide areas in the archipelago under water. The international airport and hospital in the main city of Freeport were under water, complicating rescue operations.

Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean Bahamas hit hardest The eye of the storm moved very slowly, and residents were forced to cope with more than 30 hours of hurricane winds, torrential rain and flooding.

Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean Bad time for golf US President Donald Trump has described the storm as "monstrous" and urged everyone to heed any evacuation orders given by the authorities. Previously, Florida officials issued a mandatory evacuation order for Palm Beach County, home of Trump's Mar-a-Lago golf resort. The governors of Georgia and South Carolina also ordered mandatory evacuations of their states' coastal areas.

Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean Better safe than sorry The hurricane's path and very slow progress have continued to cause confusion. Even if the storm only grazes the US east coast, local authorities have already set up shelters and urged those in vulnerable areas to relocate.

Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean Waiting for water The slow movement of the storm left many in Florida holding their breaths and rushing to stock up on food, water and medicine to last them at least seven days. This Costco store in central Florida only allowed two cases of bottled water per person.

Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean Science vs. nature NASA scientists developed this mobile launch pad to help them send more humans to the moon. As the storm threatened to come close to Cape Canaveral, they decided to move it into the massive Vehicle Assembly Building to keep it safe. But NASA was spared the worst, as the storm inched just off the coast of Florida. Author: Darko Janjevic



jcg, jsi/msh (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.