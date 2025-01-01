'Large explosion' outside Trump hotel in Las Vegas: police

At least one person has died and seven others wounded after a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside a hotel belonging to US President-elect Donald Trump in Las Vegas, police said.

A Tesla Cybertruck caught fire outside of a hotel belonging to US President-elect Donald Trump in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

One person has died and several others wounded in the incident, police said.

Truck hit by 'large explosion' — sheriff

The vehicle pulled up to the hotel's glass entrance before a "large explosion," Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill said at a press conference.

McMahill said that there was "one deceased individual" inside the vehicle, while seven people had sustained minor injuries.

He said that the hotel had been evacuated.

Police said they were working to establish the cause of the explosion.

News reports said authorities were not ruling out that the fire could have been caused by an act of terrorism.

A Tesla Cybertruck exploded in flames at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas Image: Jeffrey Miller/REUTERS

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a post on X that the explosion was "unrelated" to the vehicle.

"The explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself," Musk said.

In an earlier post, Musk said that the firm was investigating the incident.

Musk later posted the incident appeared "likely to be an act of terrorism. Both this Cybertruck and the F-150 suicide bomb in New Orleans were rented from Turo. Perhaps they are linked in some way."

The White House said that President Joe Biden had been informed of the explosion and told his team to offer federal assistance.

sdi/jsi (Reuters, AFP, AP)