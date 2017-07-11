Large explosion at Bristol wastewater facility in England

An industrial area about 195 kilometers (120 miles) west of London has been jolted by a large explosion which caused "multiple casualties," according to the local Avon Fire and Rescue Service.

Authorities could not confirm how many people had been injured or possibly killed, but did say that injuries were serious. "It's very much ongoing," said a fire service spokeswoman.

Earlier, a witness said a helicopter had flown overhead "looking for missing people."

The explosion took place at a wastewater treatment facility on Kings Weston Lane in the Avonmouth suburb of Bristol, operated by Wessex Water.

"Officers remain at the scene and are likely to be for some time as we work together with other agencies in dealing with this major incident," said Britsol police Chief Inspector Mark Runacres.

The Bristol Live website, affiliated to the Bristol Post newspaper, reported that emergency crews had "scaled down their response" but some personnel remained at the site.



A wastewater recycling center in Avonmouth was the site of the explosion

Avon and Somerset police said the blast appeared to have involved a chemical tank.

