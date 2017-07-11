Large explosion at Bristol wastewater facility in England

"Multiple casualties" are feared in southwest England after a large explosion at a wastewater treatment facility at Avonmouth in Bristol. Police said the incident was "ongoing."
An industrial area about 195 kilometers (120 miles) west of London has been jolted by a large explosion which caused "multiple casualties," according to a spokesman for the local Avon Fire and Rescue Service.
The spokesman could not confirm how many people had been injured or killed.
"The incident is ongoing," he said. A witness said a helicopter had flown overhead "looking for missing people."
The explosion took place at a wastewater treatment facility on Kings Weston Lane in the Avonmouth suburb of Bristol, operated by Wessex Water.
Avon and Somerset police said the blast appeared to have involved a chemical tank.
This is a developing story, more to follow...
ipj/msh (Reuters, AFP, AP)