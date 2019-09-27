Large earthquake off Indonesia, tsunami warning issued

A large earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia on Thursday. Initial measurements put its magnitude at 7.1, at a depth of 45.1 kilometers (28 miles).

The quake was recorded at 16:17 UTC/GMT, 11:17 p.m. local time, with its epicenter 138 kilometers north west of Ternate island, Indonesia, according to the US Geological Survey.

Indonesian authorities issued a tsunami warning in the aftermath, although this step is not uncommon in cases where no tsunami emerges.

Residents felt the quake "very strongly" as well as leaving their homes for higher ground, according to Indonesian Metro TV news broadcaster.

