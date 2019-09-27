Large earthquake off Indonesia, tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 was recorded on Thursday off the coast of an Indonesian island. Its epicenter was more than 100 kilometers offshore. A tsunami warning has been issued.
A large earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia on Thursday. Initial measurements put its magnitude at 7.1, at a depth of 45.1 kilometers (28 miles).
The quake was recorded at 16:17 UTC/GMT, 11:17 p.m. local time, with its epicenter in the Molucca sea 138 kilometers north west of Ternate island, Indonesia, according to the US Geological Survey.
Indonesian authorities issued a tsunami warning in the aftermath for a relatively small area around the epicenter, although this step is not uncommon in cases where no tsunami emerges.
The Indonesian Meteorology, Climate and Geophysics agency (BMKG) tweeted the tsunami warning.
"Most likely a tsunami won't hit the land, but we still need to be on alert," Rahmat Triyono, a senior official at BMKG told the local Kompas TV.
"We issued the tsunami warning with an alert that any tsunami is estimated at only at a height of around 50 centimeters (around 20 inches)," he added.
No significant increase in the sea water level was detected at Ternate's geophysical agency.
Residents felt the quake "very strongly" as well as leaving their homes for higher ground, according to Indonesian Metro TV news broadcaster.
Earthquakes are common in the region — a magnitude 6.9 quake struck off Java island in August with a tsunami warning issued to residents in Jakarta, the capital city.
