 Large earthquake off Indonesia, tsunami warning issued | News | DW | 14.11.2019

News

Large earthquake off Indonesia, tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 was recorded on Thursday off the coast of an Indonesian island. Its epicenter was more than 100 kilometers offshore. A tsunami warning has been issued.

File photo: A seismograph chart with a finger pointing at one of the spikes. (Getty Images/AFP/S. Yeh)

A large earthquake was measured off the coast of Indonesia on Thursday. Initial measurements put its magnitude at 7.1, at a depth of 45.1 kilometers (28 miles).

The quake was recorded at 11:17 (16:17 UTC/GMT), with its epicenter 138 kilometers north west of Kota Ternate island, Indonesia, according to the US Geological Survey.

Indonesian authorities issued a tsunami warning in the aftermath, although this step is not uncommon in cases where no tsunami emerges.

more to follow...

kmm/msh (Reuters, dpa)

