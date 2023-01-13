  1. Skip to content
Image: Tilmann Bünz

Lapland - The Last Primeval Forests

57 minutes ago

Primeval forests in northern Europe are threatened by logging operations. But conservationists' calls for more protection are making headway.

https://p.dw.com/p/4M9V6

Sweden’s forestry giant, Sveaskog, will leave more forest alone, which will benefit the Indigenous Sami.

DW Dokumentationen | Nahaufnahme: Lappland – Die letzten Urwälder
Image: Tilmann Bünz

On maps, Lapland looks like one giant forest. But as you advance north in the border area between Sweden and Finland, the signs of logging become more and more apparent. That is due, in part, to Sveaskog, Sweden’s largest owner of forestland. 

Greenpeace targeted Sweden’s state-owned company with months-long demonstrations. Sami reindeer herders have also long been fighting to protect their last winter grazing pastures.

Finland is ahead of the game thanks to a protest 20 years ago in Inari, the heart of Finnish Sami culture. As a result, it was decided to leave part of the primeval forest standing rather than chopping it down to become disposable paper cups, newspapers, and toilet paper. 

DW Dokumentationen | Nahaufnahme: Lappland – Die letzten Urwälder
Image: Tilmann Bünz

Sveaskog is now pledging to cut down fewer trees in the future and leave room for the traditional reindeer herding practices of the Indigenous Sami. The forest will once again be a nursery to hundreds of baby reindeer. 
 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 16.01.2023 – 18:15 UTC
MON 16.01.2023 – 23:30 UTC
TUE 17.01.2023 – 03:30 UTC
TUE 17.01.2023 – 09:15 UTC
TUE 17.01.2023 – 12:30 UTC
TUE 17.01.2023 – 21:30 UTC
WED 18.01.2023 – 07:30 UTC
WED 18.01.2023 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

TUE 17.01.2023 – 09:15 UTC
WED 18.01.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

